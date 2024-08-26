2024 Big Ten Football Power Rankings (Week 1): Any Challengers to Ohio State, Oregon?
We're getting to the point where it sounds repetitive, aren't we? The narrative entering the 2024 college football season in the Big Ten is that it's Ohio State, Oregon and everyone else. Will another team step up and challenge the top two teams?
That's the big question in our first edition of the power rankings.
Let's be clear: Assembling the initial power rankings was not an easy. There are a lot of uncertainties heading into the season, especially with so many changes coming to the league. Really, I could've lumped teams into "tiers" rather than "rankings."
But, I gave it a shot. So, here's our first rundown of the Big Ten power rankings with kickoff just days away.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Akron vs. Ohio State
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- Time & TV: 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
- The skinny: Expectations are always high in Columbus, but especially in 2024. With Will Howard under center, a deeper offensive line and a running back combination featuring TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State has the weapons to be an offensive juggernaut again. Plus, the Buckeyes defense is heralded as one of the best in the country with the addition of Caleb Downs in the secondary and the return of defensive back Denzel Burke and defensive linemen Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams, JT Tuimoloau and Ty Hamilton. It's championship or bust for Ryan Day and his staff.
2. Oregon Ducks
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Idaho vs. Oregon
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- Time & TV: 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- The skinny: Can Oregon reach the Big Ten Championship Game in its first year in the league? There's a lot of hype surrounding transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel and a high-flying Ducks offense that averaged 44.2 points per game in 2023, ranking second nationally. At times, Dan Lanning's squad surrendered too many points last year. But receiver Tez Johnson claims Oregon has a "loaded" defense, one that can keep most Big Ten offenses in check.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Penn State vs. West Virginia
- Location: Milan Puskar Stadum in Morgantown, W.V.
- Time & TV: Noon ET (TV: FOX)
- The skinny: Is this finally the year James Franklin gets over the hump? Penn State has enjoyed plenty of success in his tenure — winning a Big Ten championship in 2016 — but the Nittany Lions have struggled against Ohio State and Michigan in recent years. Quarterback Drew Allar has a full season under his belt and Franklin made a change at offensive coordinator, bringing in Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas. At Penn State, the defense is never a question. It's if the offense can make enough plays to return to the top of the Big Ten.
4. USC Trojans
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: USC vs. LSU (Sunday, Sept. 1)
- Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.
- Time & TV: 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ABC)
- The skinny: Is No. 4 a little high for USC to start the season? Maybe. We all know the Trojans have the offense capable of competing with anyone in the Big Ten. But will a defense that allowed an average of 34.4 points per game last season (ranked 121st nationally), make the necessary adjustments to compete with the best teams in the conference? Moving on from Alex Grinch and bringing D'Anton Lynn in to run the defense was a major offseason move for Lincoln Riley. We're going to find out quite a bit about USC in its opener against LSU.
5. Michigan Wolverines
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Fresno State vs. Michigan
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Time & TV: 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: NBC)
- The skinny: Michigan is replacing 18 starters from its national championship-winning squad in 2023. Sherrone Moore is a first-time head coach and several of Jim Harbaugh's assistants followed him to the NFL. There's a lot of change in Ann Arbor. But the Wolverines have a great defensive back in Will Johnson and a stout defensive lineman in Mason Graham. Plus, Donovan Edwards is one of the top running backs in the country. Is that enough to compete for a fourth straight Big Ten title? Probably not. But we simply don't know much about Michigan entering the 2024 season.
6. Wisconsin Badgers
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin (Friday, Aug. 30)
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- Time & TV: 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- The skinny: Overall, Luke Fickell has improved Wisconsin's roster from last season. But the Badgers are thin along the defensive line and at running back — two critical positions in the Big Ten. An injury to defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. didn't help matters, either. But if transfers Brandon Lane and Elijah Hills can clog up the middle, the Badgers may be in store for a big season. We'll also see what transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke can do in Phil Longo's offense.
7. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: UTEP vs. Nebraska
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
- Time & TV: 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
- The skinny: The hype is back for Nebraska, predominantly because of the addition of five-star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. Last year, the quarterback room was a problem for the Huskers. Now, with a little more faith at that position, a talented running back room and a better offensive line, Nebraska should take a step up offensively. On the defensive side, the Huskers return several members from a team that allowed just 18.3 points per game, which ranked 13th nationally. Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher are two defensive linemen to keep an eye on this fall, as well.
8. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Illinois State vs. Iowa
- Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
- Time & TV: Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- The skinny: When it comes to Iowa, all the conversation is going to circle around the offense. The struggles are well documented. Is Tim Lester the guy who can start to turn things around on that side of the football? You never question Iowa's defense while Phil Parker is calling the shots. Once again, Kirk Ferentz has a team capable of competing with just about anyone in the conference — at least from a defensive perspective. As for the offense? We're in wait-and-see mode.
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Howard vs. Rutgers (Thursday, Aug. 29)
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- Time & TV: 6 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- The skinny: Rutgers might be college football's biggest darling in 2023. The Scarlet Knights return Big Ten leading rusher Kyle Monangai, four offensive lineman, several defensive contributors and landed former Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis from the transfer portal. Plus, the Scarlet Knights avoid Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Penn State this season. If ever there was a time for Greg Schiano and his staff to seize the moment, this is it.
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: North Carolina vs. Minnesota (Thursday, Aug. 29)
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- Time & TV: 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
- The skinny: A major key to finding success in the Big Ten is having talent, depth and experience in the trenches. Minnesota has it on both the offensive and defensive lines, which is a great starting point for P.J. Fleck and Co. entering 2024. Darius Taylor should have plenty of room to run this season after a solid freshman campaign. But will the Gophers be able to air it out? Max Brosmer has a big arm and might be the best passer Minnesota has had since Fleck's arrival. The Gophers could be a team that climb quite a bit in these rankings throughout the season.
11. Maryland Terrapins
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: UConn vs. Maryland
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- Time & TV: Noon ET (TV: Fox Sports 1)
- The skinny: There are a lot of unknowns for Mike Locksley's team entering 2024. That's primarily because Taulia Tagovailoa has moved on and the Terrapins will usher in a new quarterback. Believe it or not, the strength of Maryland might be on the defensive side this season, especially up front. Quashon Fuller, Tommy Akingsbesote and Jordan Phillips make up a formidable front line. The secondary is solid, as well. The Terrapins also bring back running back Roman Hemby and receivers Kaden Prather and Tai Felton. If the Terps defensive can provide some stability, this might be a better-than-expected year.
12. Indiana Hoosiers
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: FIU vs. Indiana
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- Time & TV: 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- The skinny: A new era of Indiana football kicks off in 2024, as Curt Cignetti enters his first season at the helm in Bloomington. He brings a lot of confidence with him, something the program desperately needs. He also brought quite a few players from a James Madison team that went 11-2 last season. Will those players have success in the Big Ten? It's hard to know just yet, but the Hoosiers do have a very manageable schedule, which bodes well for Cignetti in Year 1.
13. Purdue Boilermakers
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Indiana State vs. Purdue
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Time & TV: Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- The skinny: Ryan Walters went into the transfer portal and upgraded Purdue's roster from a season ago after finishing 4-8. There's still not a lot of faith in the Boilermakers, but this is a team that enters 2024 with more depth and is much healthier than it was a season ago. Dillon Thieneman is an All-American talent at safety and there's a lot of excitement about new wide receiver C.J. Smith, who transferred from Georgia. Purdue has an incredibly difficult schedule, so we'll see if it has the talent to compete with the teams at the top of the conference.
14. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois (Thursday, Aug. 29)
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- Time & TV: 9 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- The skinny: Defense was a strength at the beginning of Bret Bielema's tenure at Illinois, but it appears to be shifting to the offensive side, at least for this season. The Illini have Luke Altmyer returning under center and brought in Ole Miss wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, a big addition. The offensive line is also reason for optimism. But replacing an entire defensive line might be a problem for Illinois this season — especially for a team with Kansas, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon on the schedule.
15. Northwestern Wildcats
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Miami (Ohio) vs. Northwestern
- Location: Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill.
- Time & TV: 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- The skinny: Has anyone heard anything out of Evanston? It's been pretty quiet, and maybe that's a good thing. Northwestern surprised everyone last season, finishing with an 8-5 record and David Braun winning Big Ten Coach of the Year. Are the Wildcats capable of following up on that success? Having Cam Porter in the backfield and AJ Henning at receiver gives Northwestern some really talented weapons at the skill positions.
16. Washington Huskies
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Weber State vs. Washington
- Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
- Time & TV: 11 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- The skinny: Jedd Fisch understands the challenge ahead at Washington — replacing 21 of 22 starters from a team that reached the National Championship Game a year ago. And he's doing that as a first-year coach of the Huskies with a brand new staff. The goal is to have a competitive team in Year 1 in the Big Ten. Maybe Washington will be ahead of schedule, but there are way too many unknowns about the Huskies right now.
17. Michigan State Spartans
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State (Friday, Aug. 30)
- Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- Time & TV: 7 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
- The skinny: Michigan State is another program going through a lot of change, welcoming in new coach Jonathan Smith. Quarterback Aidan Chiles is likely going to be the highlight of the Spartans offense this coming year. This a team also dealing with a lot of turnover and it will likely take some time for Smith to get MSU up and running. It's imperative that Michigan State gets off to a strong start, because in late September, the Spartans have consecutive games against Ohio State, Oregon, Iowa and Michigan.
18. UCLA Bruins
- Record: 0-0 overall, 0-0 Big Ten
- This week: UCLA vs. Hawaii
- Location: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii
- Time & TV: 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
- The skinny: New coach DeShaun Foster was thrown into the fire when Chip Kelly left to be the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Not only is he navigating the waters of being a first-time head coach, he's doing it in the Big Ten. This is another team that doesn't have major expectations because of all the offseason losses.
