As Purdue Football Stares Down Bowl Eligibility, it Awaits a Matchup With No. 3 Michigan State

Purdue football will play in front of a home crowd Saturday when it welcomes No. 3 Michigan State to Ross-Ade Stadium. The team is 5-3 on the season and looks to become bowl eligible with a win in the final four weeks of regular season play.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football returns home to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday after a victory over Nebraska. The team is one win away from bowl eligibility at 5-3, but standing in the way is No. 3 Michigan State, led by the nation's leading rusher and Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III.

The Boilermakers are no strangers to an upset win, having defeated the then-No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes on the road this season, but they are just 2-2 at home. However, the team's offense gets a boost with the return of fifth-year senior running back Zander Horvath.

Transfer kicker Mitchell Fineran has struggled kicking field goals in the last few weeks, and Purdue will need all the points it can against the surging Spartans.

Zander Horvath's Return From Injury

Before Saturday's 28-23 victory over Nebraska, Horvath's last game was Sept. 11 against UConn.

He rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, but was on a snap count imposed by the team's coaches.

The Boilermakers ran for 116 yards in Lincoln, the team's second game of 100 yards or more this season.

Purdue will deploy Horvath alongside junior running back King Doerue and redshirt fifth-year senior Jackson Anthrop in the backfield.

On the season, Horvath has recorded 34 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Mitchell Fineran's Kicking Struggles

After starting the season with a perfect field goal percentage through four games, Fineran has misfired on four of his last six kicks.

Fineran was 0-2 against the Cornhuskers, which helped them have a chance to earn the victory in the final minutes of the game. An onside kick recovered by junior tight end Payne Durham won Purdue the game.

All of Fineran's missed kicks come between 30 and 39 yards. He converted his only field goal attempt of 40 or more yards in the first week of the season.

Kenneth Walker III for Heisman?

The Wake Forest transfer is putting together one of the best seasons of any player in college football this year.

Walker has carried the football 175 times for 1,194 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Against rival Michigan, he put up 197 rushing yards and a whopping five touchdowns.

Walker has twice been held under 100 yards rushing this season when garnering at least 10 carries. The two opponents to slow him down were Indiana and Nebraska.

He recorded just 57 yards in a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State, but only carried the ball seven times.

