Barry Odom Hires Former SEC Analyst as Purdue's New Defensive Line Coach
Purdue has announced that Kelvin Green will be the program's next defensive coordinator. He comes to West Lafayette after spending the last three seasons as an analyst ar Arkansas.
New Purdue coach Barry Odom made the announcement of Green's hire on Wednesday.
"I had the opportunity to work with Kelvin at a previous stop and was so impressed with his knowledge of the game, ability to develop players and mentoring young men," Odom said in a statement. "He will have an immediate impact on his position group and our program. He is a great addition to Purdue University!"
Green spent the last two seasons at Arkansas as a senior defensive quality control. In his first season with the Razorbacks, he was a defensive quality control analyst. Green's first season at Arkansas (2022) was Odom's third year with the program — working as a defensive coordinator.
Prior to his time at Arkansas, Green worked at Delta State (Division II) for nine seasons. He was in various roles, spending three years as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. Green was also the linebackers coach and defensive line.
