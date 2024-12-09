Barry Odom Releases Statement on Becoming Purdue's Next Football Coach
There's a new football coach in West Lafayette. On Sunday, Purdue officially announced the hiring of Barry Odom, who will be the next leader of the Boilermakers.
Odom spent the last two years at UNLV, where he posted a 19-8 record and led the Rebels to back-to-back appearances in the Mountain West Championship Game. It seems like a strong hire for Purdue.
Shortly after the announcement, Odom released a statement regarding him taking the job in West Lafayette.
"It is with tremendous honor and gratitude that I accept this opportunity to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University," Odom said in a statement. "To coach at an institution like Purdue, in a community like Greater Lafayette and for a proud, tradition-rich and hungry football program like the Boilermakers is a dream come true for me and my family.
"I would like to thank Mike Bobinski for choosing me to lead Purdue Football, as well as extend my heartful thanks to University President Mung Chiang and Board Chair Mike Berghoff for their support. Their trust will be rewarded with a football program that will reflect the personality and excellence that Purdue is widely known for: character, intensity and a no-excuses winning attitude will be the foundation of what we will build at Purdue, and I can assure you it will be built to last.
"Most of all, my family cannot wait to become Boilermakers. We will get started in West Lafayette immediately."
Purdue will introduce Odom as the next coach on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. ET during a press conference.
