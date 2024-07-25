Big Ten Daily (July 25): Matt Rhule Believes 4 Big Ten Teams Reach Playoff
INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Rhule is a believer in the Big Ten. During Media Days on Wednesday, the second-year Nebraska coach said he thinks four teams from the conference will be in the College Football Playoff at the end of the season.
This year marks the first year of an expanded playoff field, increasing from four to 12 teams. With the Big Ten being one of the two super-conferences in college football — along with the SEC — there's an expectation that the Big Ten will be represented well in the College Football Playoff.
Rhule thinks one-third of this year's field will consist of teams from the Big Ten.
"I think we'll have a lot of access to the College Football Playoff," Rhule said. "I think four teams from this league should get in every year because this is the best league. This is the NFL of college football in my mind. It stretches from coast to coast, different time zones, different weather.
"That's not to diminish any other league. The SEC is amazing, these other leagues are great. But the challenge in the Big Ten is going to be really difficult. Travel, weather and great teams."
The Big Ten won two national championship in the four-team playoff era. Ohio State claimed the title in 2014 and Michigan was last year's winner. The league has only sent multiple teams to the College Football Playoff once — with both Michigan and Ohio State earning bids following the 2022 season.
Sending four teams to the College Football Playoff in the inaugural season of a 12-team format would be a huge accomplishment for the Big Ten. Entering the season, the favorites to earn a bid would be Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State.
Who would take that fourth spot?
Lincoln Riley says Mike Leach belongs in Hall of Fame
Lincoln Riley kicked off his Big Ten Media Days debut on Wednesday by proclaiming that Mike Leach, the former coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State head coach, belongs in the College Football Hall of Fame.
Riley began his career as a student assistant on Leach's staff at Texas Tech. He spent seven seasons with the Red Raiders (2003-09), eventually working his way up to wide receivers coach.
"Mike Leach meant a lot to my career, instrumental in my upbringing," Riley said. "I know there's been a lot of debate and talk about him belonging in the College Football Hall of Fame. I certainly want to voice my support for that happening. That's something that's very important to me."
To earn entry into the College Football Hall of Fame, coaches must possess a winning percentage of .600 or higher. Leach had a record of 158-107 across 22 seasons at Texas Tech, Washington State and Missisippi State, a .596 winning percentage.
Leach passed away in December 2022 after leading Mississippi State to an 8-4 record.
Kirk Ferentz is not a gamer
The new College Football 25 video game from EA Sports is all the rage for the fans and players of college football. But for Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, he doesn't have much interest.
Ferentz was asked if he's tried out the new video game since its release earlier this month. He didn't even try to hide his disinterest of the new game.
"Uhh, no," Ferentz said with a big laugh. "I've heard a lot about it on the radio, so it sounds like it's a big (deal). I wish I was an investor in that company or whoever came up with it. But, yeah, I'm not a big video game guy. I think the last time I played was 25 years ago and got my ass kicked, so no, not really interested.
"Our kids used to play it in the basement. They had a traveling trophy and all that — a taped up bowling trophy or something."
To each their own, right? Ferentz probably has much bigger things to worry about than perfecting the intricacies of a new video game.
