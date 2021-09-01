Big Ten Daily: Michigan State Names Alan Haller Next Athletic Director

Michigan State named Alan Haller its 20th athletic director Wednesday, Quinn Ewers signed a multi-year NIL deal with more than $1 million and Iowa football's matchup with Iowa State is already sold out. Here's the latest from around the Big Ten.

Michigan State named Lansing native Alan Haller, an alumnus of the university, its 20th athletic director at a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, according to a report from Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

Haller's hiring was announced on the first day of classes and two days before Michigan State is slated to face off against Northwestern. He replaces Bill Beekman, who resigned from his position on Aug. 4.

Haller was a former NFL draft pick in 1992 and went on to play for three teams in four years. He appeared in 12 career games but returns to his alma mater to run all the sports programs for the Spartans.

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Signs 7-Figure NIL Deal

Ohio State freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, who forwent his senior season of high school and reclassified to the class of 2020, reportedly agreed to a name, image and likeness deal that is worth more than $1 million.

Ewers was the top recruiting prospect in the country out of Southlake Carroll High School in Texas. He signed with GTWN, an athlete autograph and sports marketing firm.

Ewers made the decision to enroll at Ohio State early as a way to make money from NIL. In Texas, a state law would have prevented him from seeking NIL deals as a high school athlete.

Now, without even being the team's starting quarterback, Ewers is making money at the college level. Ohio State, which named redshirt freshman C.J. Strout the starter, opens its season against Minnesota on Thursday.

Iowa Football's Matchup Against Iowa State Already Sold Out

Tickets for the 2021 rendition of the Cy-Hawk game between in-state rivals Iowa and Iowa State are already sold out. According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Iowa State has sold more than 49,000 season tickets.

The team's first two games between Northern Iowa and Iowa are both sellouts.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are scheduled to play on Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Iowa leads the all-time series 45-22 and is currently on a five-game winning streak. Iowa State’s last victory in the series came in 2014.

