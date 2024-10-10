Big Ten Football: Northwestern-Maryland Friday Night Game Gets New TV Channel
Friday night's Big Ten football game between Maryland and Northwestern will be on a new channel. Rather than FOX, the matchup will be available on Fox Sports 1.
The decision to move the game to Fox Sports 1 is due to Game 5 of the National League Divisional Series (NLDS) between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The playoff series is tied at 2-2, with the winner of Friday's game advancing to the National League Championship Series.
Kickoff between the Terrapins and Wildcats remains the same, with the game starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Northwestern heads to College Park with a 2-3 record, coming off back-to-back losses to Washington and Indiana. Maryland sits at 3-2 on the season and enters the game after having a bye week.
Northwestern leads the all-time series 3-1. The Wildcats defeated Maryland 33-27 last season in Evanston.
Northwestern vs. Maryland
- Date: Friday, Oct. 11
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Maryland minus-9.5 (via FanDuel.com)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
