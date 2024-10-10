Boilermakers Country

Big Ten Football: Northwestern-Maryland Friday Night Game Gets New TV Channel

Friday night's Big Ten game between Northwestern and Maryland is moving channels due to Game 5 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Dustin Schutte

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) celebrates with quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9)
Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) celebrates with quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

Friday night's Big Ten football game between Maryland and Northwestern will be on a new channel. Rather than FOX, the matchup will be available on Fox Sports 1.

The decision to move the game to Fox Sports 1 is due to Game 5 of the National League Divisional Series (NLDS) between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The playoff series is tied at 2-2, with the winner of Friday's game advancing to the National League Championship Series.

Kickoff between the Terrapins and Wildcats remains the same, with the game starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Northwestern heads to College Park with a 2-3 record, coming off back-to-back losses to Washington and Indiana. Maryland sits at 3-2 on the season and enters the game after having a bye week.

Northwestern leads the all-time series 3-1. The Wildcats defeated Maryland 33-27 last season in Evanston.

Northwestern vs. Maryland

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 11
  • Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
  • TV information: Fox Sports 1
  • Spread: Maryland minus-9.5 (via FanDuel.com)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Related Big Ten stories

IS TRAVEL A CONCERN IN THE BIG TEN? Big Ten road teams are underperforming on these cross-country trips. Is travel a bigger concern than we thought? Or is it just a matchup thing? CLICK HERE

BIG TEN WEEK 7 POWER RANKINGS: Indiana is 6-0 and the first bowl eligible team in major college football. How high did the Hoosiers climb? Plus, how did upsets shake up the power rankings? CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Football