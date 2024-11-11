Big Ten Football Power Rankings (Week 12): Bruins Are Rolling, Hoosiers Keep Winning
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
Well, you wondered how Indiana would perform when it faced some pressure, didn't you? We found out on Saturday against Michigan. It wasn't pretty, but the Hoosiers got the job done, improving to 10-0 for the first time in program history.
With Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon all winning, it still looks like a three-team race for the Big Ten Championship Game. Don't forget about Penn State, who is also sitting in the background with just one loss.
Before we dive into these power rankings, how about UCLA? After a dreadful 1-5 start, DeShaun Foster's team has reeled off three straight wins, improving to 4-5 with three games left on the schedule. Are the Bruins a potential bowl team? It's not out of the realm of possibility.
Only three weeks remain in the regular season, meaning every game grows in importance. It should create a lot of fun matchups the rest of the year.
Here's our latest look at the Big Ten power rankings.
1. Oregon Ducks
- Record: 10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 1 (no change)
- Last week: Oregon 39, Maryland 18
- This week: Oregon at Wisconsin
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- Time & TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
- The skinny: Not the prettiest performance from Oregon, but it didn't have to be in order to score a win over Maryland. The Ducks defense forced three turnovers and cruised to another 21-point victory to improve to 10-0 on the year. With only Wisconsin and Washington left on the schedule, there's a really good chance Dan Lanning's team makes it through the regular season unscathed.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Record: 8-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 2 (no change)
- Last week: Ohio State 45, Purdue 0
- This week: Ohio State at Northwestern
- Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
- Time & TV: Noon ET on Big Ten Network
- The skinny: There were a few struggles early against Purdue, but from the second quarter on, Ohio State really flexed its muscle. The Buckeyes pummeled the Boilermakers, inching one step closer to a massive showdown with Indiana in a few weeks. First Ohio State travels to Chicago for a matchup with Northwestern. We didn't really learn anything else from Saturday's victory.
3. Indiana Hoosiers
- Record: 10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 3 (no change)
- Last week: Indiana 20, Michigan 15
- This week: OFF
- The skinny: What happens when Indiana faces a little adversity? Well, it happened on Saturday and the Hoosiers still remain unbeaten. Despite jumping out to a 17-3 lead, Indiana found itself in a four-quarter dogfight with Michigan. Leading by only a possession, Indiana got two huge stops late in the game to secure the program's first-ever 10-win season. Curt Cignetti and his team now have a bye week before heading to Columbus for a showdown with Ohio State.
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Record: 8-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 4 (no change)
- Last week: Penn State 35, Washington 6
- This week: Penn State at Purdue
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Time & TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
- The skinny: Do you think Penn State was made after the loss to Ohio State? The Nittany Lions took it out on Washington, holding the Huskies to under 200 yards of total offense for the game. Penn State is still alive and well in the chase for a College Football Playoff spot, but there are some questions about the status of star running back Nick Singleton, who sustained an injury in Saturday's win over Washington.
5. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Record: 6-3 overall, 3-3 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 7 (up 2 spots)
- Last week: OFF
- This week: Michigan State at Illinois
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- Time & TV: 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
- The skinny: How do you move up two spots in the power rankings? Take a bye week, apparently. Illinois limped into its off week, having lost its last two games to Oregon and Minnesota. How will the Fighting Illini respond in the final three contests of the regular season?
6. Iowa Hawkeyes
- Record: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 5 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: UCLA 20, Iowa 17
- This week: OFF
- The skinny: Maybe Iowa should be a little lower after Friday's loss to UCLA, but there are two reasons the Hawkeyes remain at No. 6. First, the Big Ten is still a huge mess. Second, Iowa did have to resort to playing Jackson Stratton at quarterback, who was a fourth-string, walk-on player. So, they're getting a little sympathy this week. But it's mostly because the conference is an utter mess after the top four teams.
7. Michigan Wolverines
- Record: 5-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 8 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: Indiana 20, Michigan 15
- This week: OFF
- The skinny: Michigan really had a chance to notch a signature win on Saturday and salvage something from what has been a disappointing year. But this was another opportunity squandered. Let's give some credit to the Wolverines' defense, though. They held a high-powered Indiana offense to just 20 points and 246 yards. That's better than anyone else has done this year.
8. Wisconsin Badgers
- Record: 5-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 9 (up 1 spot)
- Last week: OFF
- This week: Oregon at Wisconsin
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- Time & TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
- The skinny: Let's see how Wisconsin responds after having two weeks to prepare for Oregon, the No. 1 team in the country. The Badgers have really struggled against the top teams on their schedule this season. Will the extra time benefit Wisconsin?
9. Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Record: 6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 6 (down 3 spots)
- Last week: Rutgers 26, Minnesota 19
- This week: OFF
- The skinny: Just when you thought Minnesota had found its rhythm, it lays an egg up in Piscataway. The Gophers couldn't win the turnover battle — a staple for the team this season — and totaled just 35 yards on the ground. That's not a very good recipe for success in the Big Ten, even against a struggling Rutgers team.
10. UCLA Bruins
- Record: 4-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 12 (up 2 spots)
- Last week: UCLA 20, Iowa 17
- This week: UCLA at Washington (Friday, Nov. 15)
- Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
- Time & TV: 9 p.m. ET on FOX
- The skinny: UCLA may only be 4-5, but DeShaun Foster deserves a lot of credit for the job he's done in Los Angeles this year. Many thought the Bruins would be near the bottom of the Big Ten, but they've won three straight games over Rutgers, Nebraska and Iowa. And with Washington, USC and Fresno State on the schedule, it's not crazy to think UCLA could go bowling at the end of the year. This has been one of the more surprising teams in the Big Ten this season.
11. Washington Huskies
- Record: 5-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 10 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: Penn State 35, Washington 6
- This week: UCLA at Washington
- Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
- Time & TV: 9 p.m. ET on FOX
- The skinny: It took us 10 games, but we've realized that Washington really isn't a team that travels well. Granted, the Huskies played a talented and angry Penn State squad, but Jedd Fisch's team is now 0-5 in games played away from Husky Stadium. Washington is 5-0 on its home turf.
12. Michigan State Spartans
- Record: 4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 11 (down 1 spot)
- Last week: OFF
- This week: Michigan State at Illinois
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- Time & TV: 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
- The skinny: The last three games on Michigan State's schedule aren't necessarily easy, but they're manageable. Quarterback Aidan Chiles is expected to play this week against Illinois, which is a positive development for the Spartans.
13. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Record: 5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 13 (no change)
- Last week: OFF
- This week: Nebraska at USC
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- Time & TV: 4 p.m. ET on FOX
- The skinny: Can the Huskers shake this curse and finally secure a sixth win? Nebraksa was 5-1 at one point before dropping three straight games. Matt Rhule has three more opportunities to get that all-important sixth victory and get the program back into the postseason.
14. USC Trojans
- Record: 4-5 overall, 2-5 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 14 (no change)
- Last week: OFF
- This week: Nebraska at USC
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- Time & TV: 4 p.m. ET on FO
- The skinny: How much morale is left in the locker room? USC was supposed to compete for a College Football Playoff berth this season. Instead, the Trojans will be luck to make a bowl game. Coach Lincoln Riley has made the decision to start Jayden Maiava over Miller Moss. Will that make a difference against Nebraska?
15. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Record: 5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 15 (no change)
- Last week: Rutgers 26, Minnesota 19
- This week: Rutgers at Maryland
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- Time & TV: 6 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
- The skinny: The Scarlet Knights finally got back on the winning side after dropping four straight games. Does Saturday's win over Minnesota give this team a confidence boost heading into the final three games of the season? Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis had a strong showing against his former team, throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
16. Northwestern Wildcats
- Record: 4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 16 (no change)
- Last week: OFF
- This week: Ohio State at Northwestern
- Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
- Time & TV: Noon ET on Big Ten Network
- The skinny: Northwestern carried some momentum into the bye week with an overtime road win over Purdue. The challenge is much more difficult this week, playing Ohio State at Wrigley Field.
17. Maryland Terrapins
- Record: 4-5 overall, 1-5 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 17 (no change)
- Last week: Oregon 39, Maryland 18
- This week: Rutgers at Maryland
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- Time & TV: 6 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1
- The skinny: Well, Maryland didn't roll over against Oregon, but it didn't really have much of a chance. Turnovers are still a problem in this rebuilding year for Mike Locksley.
18. Purdue Boilermakers
- Record: 1-8 overall, 0-6 Big Ten
- Previous rank: No. 18 (no change)
- Last week: Ohio State 45, Purdue 0
- This week: Penn State at Purdue
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Time & TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
- The skinny: Saturday's loss to Ohio State marked the second time Purdue has been shut out in the last three games. Not ideal.