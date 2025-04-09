Big Ten Releases Team Schedule for 2025 Football Media Days
Big Ten Football Media Days may still be three months away, but the the schedule for this year's event is coming together. On Wednesday, the conference released the days that teams will be available at the podium and for individual breakout sessions during the annual gathering.
This year's media days event will take place in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and will be held from Tuesday, July 22 through Thursday, July 24. All 18 teams will participate in the annual event.
Here's the days each team will take the podium in Las Vegas for Big Ten Football Media Days:
Tuesday, July 22
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Wednesday, July 23
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Wisconsin Badgers
Thursday, July 24
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Purdue Boilermakers
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
Additional schedule information (specifically podium times) and student-athlete attendee information will be released at a later date. All three days of the event will air on Big Ten Network.
This will be the conference's first trip out to Las Vegas for Big Ten Football Media Days. The previous four years, the event had been held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
