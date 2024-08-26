Boiler Breakdown: 5 Ugly Losing Streaks Purdue Would Love to End in 2024
When a college football season begins, there's a lot of hype, excitement and enthusiasm surrounding the start of a new year. Well, go ahead and boo and hiss as I prepare to throw a little bit of cold water on Purdue's 2024 season — at least momentarily.
The Boilermakers will carry five pretty ugly losing streaks into the 2024 campaign, hoping to snap at least one — and maybe a few. It won't be an easy task for Ryan Walters and Co., entering Year 2 in West Lafayette.
Yes, Purdue has enjoyed some wonderful seasons and thrilling upsets over the last decade. The Boilermakers reached the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022. There's been a lot to be excited about in recent years. But there have also been some unfortunate droughts that just won't end.
If this particular story puts a damper on your outlook for the season, then just imagine the thrill of finally snapping one (or more!) of these streaks.
Feel better? Good, because you're probably about to feel worse ... but only untl the season kicks off against Indiana State on Saturday.
Overall losing streaks
Notre Dame
- Losing streak: 8 games (2008-2021)
- Last meeting: Notre Dame defeated Purdue 27-213 on Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium
- Last win: Purdue defeated Notre Dame 33-19 on Sept. 29, 2007 at Ross-Ade Stadium
- 2024 matchup: Saturday, Sept. 14 at Ross-Ade Stadium
Because Notre Dame decided to cut ties with the annual in-stat rivalry game, Purdue has only played the Fighting Irish eight times since its last victory in 2007. But those games haven't gone well for the Boilermakers.
Purdue gets an opportunity to get back on the right side of the rivalry this year, playing Notre Dame at home on Sept. 14. The Boilers will be well-rested, having an off week leading up to the game.
This used to be one of the premier games on Purdue's schedule every single season. With the game being played so rarely now, the Boilermakers would certainly like to end this particular drought.
Wisconsin
- Losing streak: 17 games (2004-23)
- Last meeting: Wisconsin defeated Purdue 38-17 on Sept. 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium
- Last win: Purdue defeated Wisconsin 26-23 on Oct. 18, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium
- 2024 matchup: Saturday, Oct. 5 at Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin has been a puzzle Purdue has not been able to solve for two decades. The Badgers have won an impressive 17 straight games over the Boilermakers, dating back to 2004. But wait, it gets uglier. The Boilermakers have lost those games by an average of 19.9 points per close. Only three games have been within one possession (2004, 2017 and 2018).
What makes this particular drought even more frustrating for Purdue is that it shared a division with the Badgers. You'd think, at some point, the Boilermakers would've cracked the Badgers at least once while in the Big Ten West.
At some point, the losing streak has to end, right? But it's going to be a tough task this season, with the game played at Camp Randall Stadium.
Penn State
- Losing streak: 10 games (2005-22)
- Last meeting: Penn State defeated Purdue 35-31 on Sept. 1, 2022 at Ross-Ade Stadium
- Last win: Purdue defeated Penn State 20-13 on Oct. 9, 2004 at Beaver Stadium
- 2024 matchup: Saturday, Nov. 16 at Ross-Ade Stadium
In 2022, Purdue had every chance to end this losing streak to Penn State but dropped a 35-31 contest at Ross-Ade Stadium under then-coach Jeff Brohm. So, now we'll see if Walters can play spoiler to the Nittany Lions.
This is another losing streak that (essentially) spans across two decades. The difference from Wisconsin, though, is that Purdue didn't play Penn State quite as frequently because of the Nittany Lions' occupency in the Big Ten East.
Purdue's defense has been a big problem in the last five meetings, giving up at least 34 points in each of those games, dating back to 2012.
Road losing streaks
Ohio State
- Losing streak: 10 games (1989-2021)
- Last meeting (in Columbus): Ohio State defeated Purdue 59-31 on Nov. 13, 2021
- Last win (in Columbus): Purdue defeated Ohio State 31-26 on Oct. 15, 1988
- 2024 matchup: Saturday, Nov. 9 at Ohio Stadium
Purdue's success against Ohio State might be one of the most baffling things the Big Ten has seen over the last 25 years. The Boilermakers actually have five victories over the Buckeyes since 2000 — but all of those have come at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The last time Purdue got a win in Columbus came in 1988 when Fred Akers was leading the Boilers. That's been quite a while.
The Boilers and Buckeyes have had some fun clashes in The Horseshoe, but Ohio State has always come out on top. It's going to take an upset of epic proportions for Purdue to end that drought this year, as Ryan Day's squad is one of the favorites to win the national championship.
Michigan State
- Losing streak: 5 games (2008-18)
- Last meeting (in East Lansing): Michigan State defeated Purdue 23-13 on Oct. 27, 2018
- Last win (in East Lansing): Purdue defeated Michigan State 17-15 on Nov. 4, 2006
- 2024 matchup: Friday, Nov. 22 at Spartan Stadium
It's not the longest losing streak on this list, but Purdue has had some trouble in East Lansing over the years. The games between the Spartans and Boilermakers have been battles of defense, too.
Only once in this five-game losing streak has a team exceeded 23 points, with Michigan State winning a 35-31 contest in 2010.
This one might be the easiest drought for Purdue to end, with Michigan State going through major changes in the offseason. But Nov. 22 is still months away and both teams might be quite different by the time they meet.
Related stories on Purdue football
COMPLETE 2024 PURDUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue enters the second season of the Ryan Walters era in 2024. Here's a look at the schedule the Boilermakers face this coming year. CLICK HERE