Ohio State's Chase Young, Wisconsin's Dana Rettke Chosen Big Ten's Top Athletes

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten Conference announced its two Athlete of the Year winners on Thursday, and the awards went to Ohio State junior defensive end Chase Young and Wisconsin junior middle blocker Dana Rettke.

Purdue's nominees for the award were track and field athletes Waseem Williams and Janae Moffitt. Only two Purdue male athletes have ever won the award, basketball player Glenn Robinson in 1994 and diver David Boudia in 2011.

Five Purdue women have won the award, including basketball players Machelle Joseph (1992), Stephanie White-McCarty (1999) and Katie Douglas (2001), plus golfer Maria Hernandez in 2009 and track and field athlete Dani Bunch in 2014.

A team captain for Ohio State in 2019, Young earned six major individual awards while helping the Buckeyes to their third consecutive Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff national semifinals at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. He led the nation in quarterback sacks (16.5) and sacks per game (1.38) while finishing second in tackles-for-loss (21.5) and TFLs per game (1.8).

The Upper Marlboro, Md., native was named the Big Ten’s Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year, the conference’s Smith-Brown Defensive Linemen of the Year and was the recipient of the Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award. In addition, Young was just the ninth defensive player out of 159 total finalists since 1982 to be selected as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

On the national level, Young won both the Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, both of which recognize the nation’s outstanding defensive player, and the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end. He was a unanimous All-American and the nucleus of a defense that finished ranked No. 1 in total defense (259.7 yards per game), No. 2 in passing yardage (156.0 yards per game), red zone scores (66 pct.) and pass efficiency (97.50) and No. 4 in scoring (13.7 points per game).

In three years as a Buckeye, Young played in 38 games and earned 23 starts. His career total of 31.0 sacks is second-most in program history, behind only Mike Vrabel (36.0 from 1993-96).

A criminology and criminal justice major, Young announced in January that he would forgo his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Last month, he was the second overall selection by the Washington Redskins.

Rettke is the first Wisconsin student to be named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year since 1997, when track & field standout Kathy Butler shared the honor with Minnesota swimmer Gretchen Hegener. Rettke also is the fourth volleyball student to earn the award, and the first since Penn State’s Megan Hodge in 2010.

Rettke helped lead the Badgers to the 2019 NCAA national championship match and earned her third consecutive selection as a first-team All-American (2017, 2018, 2019). The 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year, Rettke was also selected to both the 2019 NCAA Championship All-Tournament team and 2019 NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

Originally from Riverdale, Ill., Rettke competed with the U.S. National Team during the summer of 2019, winning the Volleyball Nations League and qualifying for the 2020 (now 2021) Tokyo Olympics. She also was a finalist for both the 2020 AAU James E. Sullivan Award and 2019 Honda Sports Award.

Rettke is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection who is working towards her marketing degree and a certificate in education studies at Wisconsin.

Young and Rettke were among a field of nominees that included three national champions, 23 All-Americans, 11 Big Ten champions, 11 conference Players of the Year and two who collected a national player of the year accolade.

Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year Winners

1982 — Jim Spivey, Indiana, cross country/track & field

1983 — Ed Banach, Iowa, wrestling

1984 — Sunder Nix, Indiana, track & field

1985 — Barry Davis, Iowa, wrestling

1986 — Chuck Long, Iowa, football

1987 — Steve Alford, Indiana, basketball

1988 — Jim Abbott, Michigan, baseball

1989 — Glen Rice, Michigan, basketball

1990 — Anthony Thompson, Indiana, football

1991 — Mike Barrowman, Michigan, swimming

1992 — Desmond Howard, Michigan, football

1993 — John Roethlisberger, Minnesota, gymnastics

1994 — Glenn Robinson, Purdue, basketball

1995 — Tom Dolan, Michigan, swimming

1996 — Eddie George, Ohio State, football

1997 — Blaine Wilson, Ohio State, gymnastics

1998 — Charles Woodson, Michigan, football

1999 — Luke Donald, Northwestern, golf

2000 — Ron Dayne, Wisconsin, football

2001 — Ryan Miller, Michigan State, ice hockey

2002 — Jordan Leopold, Minnesota, ice hockey

2003 — Amer Delic, Illinois, tennis/Matt Lackey, Illinois, wrestling

2004 — Damion Hahn, Minnesota, wrestling

2005 — Luis Vargas, Penn State, gymnastics

2006 — Peter Vanderkaay, Michigan, swimming

2007 — Cole Konrad, Minnesota, wrestling

2008 — Brent Metcalf, Iowa, wrestling

2009 — Jake Herbert, Northwestern, wrestling

2010 — Evan Turner, Ohio State, basketball

2011 — David Boudia, Purdue, diving

2012 — Draymond Green, Michigan State, basketball

2013 — Derek Drouin, Indiana, track & field

2014 — David Taylor, Penn State, wrestling

2015 — Logan Stieber, Ohio State, wrestling

2016 — Denzel Valentine, Michigan State, basketball

2017 — Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, wrestling

2018 — Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, wrestling

2019 — Bo Nickal, Penn State, wrestling

2020 — Chase Young, Ohio State, football

Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year Winners