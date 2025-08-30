Devin Mockobee Hits New Career Milestone in Purdue's Season Opener
Purdue running back Devin Mockobee has eclipsed another impressive career milestone. In Saturday's season-opening win over Ball State, he reached 2,500 career rushing yards.
Mockobee entered Saturday's game with 2,466 yards, needing just 34 to reach that total. He is just the eighth running back in Purdue history to surpass the 2,500-yard mark in a career.
In the first half of Saturday's game, Mockobee had a four-yard touchdown run to help the Boilermakers build a 21-0 advantage at the break.
Mockobee has been Purdue's leading rusher for each of the last three seasons. He had his best statistical year in 2022 as a redshirt freshman, racking up 968 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. The Boilermakers reached the Big Ten Championship Game that year.
Mockobee is also chasing Mike Alstott's all-time rushing record this season. Alstott set the record at 3,635 yards when he played for the Boilermakers from 1992-95.
