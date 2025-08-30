Boilermakers Country

Devin Mockobee Hits New Career Milestone in Purdue's Season Opener

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee has reached another career milestone at Purdue. He eclipsed the 2,500-yard mark in his career on Saturday vs. Ball State.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45)
Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee has eclipsed another impressive career milestone. In Saturday's season-opening win over Ball State, he reached 2,500 career rushing yards.

Mockobee entered Saturday's game with 2,466 yards, needing just 34 to reach that total. He is just the eighth running back in Purdue history to surpass the 2,500-yard mark in a career.

In the first half of Saturday's game, Mockobee had a four-yard touchdown run to help the Boilermakers build a 21-0 advantage at the break.

Mockobee has been Purdue's leading rusher for each of the last three seasons. He had his best statistical year in 2022 as a redshirt freshman, racking up 968 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. The Boilermakers reached the Big Ten Championship Game that year.

Mockobee is also chasing Mike Alstott's all-time rushing record this season. Alstott set the record at 3,635 yards when he played for the Boilermakers from 1992-95.

Related stories on Purdue football

BROWNE CONNECTS WITH BRANCH: It took Purdue just 40 seconds to score its first touchdown of the Barry Odom era, as Ryan Browne connected with Arhmad Branch for a 49-yard score. CLICK HERE

PURDUE DROPS HYPE VIDEO: The Barry Odom era has arrived in West Lafayette. Purdue's creative team dropped a hype video ahead of Saturday's game to get fans excited for the opener. CLICK HERE

PURDUE NAMES KERRIGAN HONORARY CAPTAIN: Purdue has named an honorary captain for Saturday's season opener against Ball State. This week's captain is a former All-American and NFL defensive end. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI.'' He has more than a decade of experience covering the Big Ten. Follow Dustin on X at @SchutteDustin.

Home/Football