Drew Brees Breaks NFL Touchdown Passes Record

NEW ORLEANS — Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees set another NFL record Monday night, and this was a big one.

Brees became the league's all-time leader in touchdown passes. He threw for four touchdown passes in the New Orleans Saints' 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

"Listen, it was special, everything about the night," Brees said. "I don't know how they pick 'em. Monday Night Football, playing the Colts, the team that we won the Super Bowl against 10 years ago.

"So the whole Super Bowl XLIV team is back for the 10th anniversary. And, obviously, national television, big game, and now that record in the balance, as well. It just kind of makes you shake your head. 'Are you kidding me?'

Brees entered Monday night trailing Peyton Manning by just two touchdown passes to tie the NFL's all-time leader at 539. He's now in sole possession of the honor after connecting with Josh Hill in the third quarter.

Brees had previously connected with Michael Thomas (538) and Tre'Quan Smith (539). At the end of the first half, it appeared that Brees had the record when he connected with Smith, but offensive pass interference was called that negated it. That didn't last long. In the third quarter, he connected with Josh Hill (540) on a 5-yard score, then hit Taysom Hill (541) on a 28-yard score in the final minute of the third quarter.

When asked if he ever could have envisioned these types of records when his career began, Brees said, "I would've thought you were crazy, absolutely crazy."

"It's hard to fully reflect on it because I know there's still work to be done. And my focus is very much on the goals that this team has set for ourselves," said Brees, who also said it was just a coincidence that he was wearing a Michael Jordan logo on his T-shirt after the game. "But when it's all said and done, I think I'll be able to look back even more and just be so appreciative."

Had Brees not have missed a handful of games earlier in the year, he would have likely set the record several games ago. However, the Saints went a perfect 5-0 with Teddy Bridgewater in the lineup, and Brees picked up right where he left off when he played against the Cardinals.

This is certainly not the first time Brees has made NFL history on Monday Night Football, as he became the league's all-time passing yardage leader last season against the Redskins when he connected with Tre'Quan Smith for a 62-yard touchdown pass en route to a 43-19 Saints win.

Brees also broke Dan Marino's 1984 single-season passing record in 2011 against the Falcons. Statistically speaking, Brees is incredible on Monday Night Football.