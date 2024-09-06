Drew Brees Gives Honest Thoughts on NIL, Transfer Portal: 'It's a Bit of a Disaster'
Drew Brees isn't a big fan of the way name, image and likeness and the transfer portal have changed the landscape of college football. The Purdue legend and former NFL quarterback provided an honest assessment of how the new era of the sport could be hindering the growth and development of players.
Brees, who enjoyed an incredible four-year career at Purdue from 1997-2000, recently made an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. When discussing NIL and the transfer portal, he didn't hold back on his true feelings.
"I think NIL, the transfer portal thing is a bit of a disaster," Brees said. "I don't think it gives kids the opportunity to truly develop the way that they normally would.
"I think, too often, guys are in situations where, if they don't get what they want, if they're getting coached too hard or if they face a little bit of adversity, they just jump ship. I don't think that's the message we want to send to young people, especially our future leaders."
The NCAA has really failed to put proper guardrails in place since the implementation of NIL — allowing student-athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness. There are also very few restrictions on entering the transfer portal, with some student-athletes transferring to three or more schools.
But not everyone is so eager to move on from a program. Brees pointed to the Week 1 bout between USC and LSU as a prime example.
"There's no better example than the game we saw on Sunday between LSU and USC," Brees said. "You've got Miller Moss and Garrett Nussmeier — two guys that have had to sit for a few years at USC and LSU, respectively. Easily could've transferred out, others did. Those guys chose to stick it out, sat behind a couple Heisman winners, playing for some great coaches in some great systems.
"Man, I thought those two guys played phenomenal. And, honestly, I think they're both going to have really, really good seasons. And I would venture to guess if you sat there and talked to them, they would give a lot of credit to the fact they stuck it out."
Moss sat behind 2022 Heisman Trophy Caleb Williams for two seasons before getting his opportunity to lead the Trojans. Nussmeier was a backup to 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels before taking over at LSU.
Moss finished Sunday's game with 378 yards and a touchdown while completing 27-of-36 passes. Nussmeier was on target on 30-of-39 throws for 308 yards with two tocuhdowns and just one interception.
Yes, in some instances, transferring might be the best option for a player. But Brees is primarily against the notion of players looking for a new home when adversity hits.
He's not wrong, either.
