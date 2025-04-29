Ex-UNLV Linebacker Reuniting With Barry Odom, Commits to Purdue
Former UNLV linebacker Charles Correa is reuniting with coach Barry Odom. On Monday, the sophomore committed to Purdue after spending one year with the Rebels.
GoldandBlack.com reported the news of Correa's commitment on Monday. He played a big role for UNLV as a true freshman during the 2024 campaign, appearing in all 14 games for the Rebels.
Correa finished the season with 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass defended and a forced fumble. He also recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown in a game against Syracuse.
A native of Las Vegas, Correa was a three-star prospect coming out of Bishop Gorman. He received eight offers on the recruiting trail and decided to stay home and play at UNLV. His lone season with the Rebels came under Odom, who was the coach of the program from 2023-24.
Correa is the second linebacker to commit to Purdue via the transfer portal this spring. He joins former Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis.
Correa will have three years of eligibility remaining.
