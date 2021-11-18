Former Purdue Defensive Tackle Anthony Watts Enters the Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    In four seasons with the Boilermakers, Anthony Watts recorded 78 career tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He suffered a foot injury before the 2021 season and left the program after graduating.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue defensive tackle Anthony Watts has entered the portal as a graduate transfer. He appeared in 38 games and made 19 starts for the Boilermakers between 2016-2020. 

    Watts originally planned to return to the team for the 2021 season after electing to utilize an extra year of eligibility. However, an offseason foot injury that was unrelated to football prevented him from seeing the field. He left the program after graduating. 

    During his four seasons with the Boilermakers, Watts tallied 78 career tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He played five games during the shortened 2020 season and recorded six tackles. 

    Watts, at 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, was a three-star recruit from Yates High School in Houston, Texas. He joined Purdue as part of the 2016 recruiting class. 

    • JA'QUEZ CROSS ENTERS THE TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue freshman running back Ja'Quez Cross appeared in three games for the Boilermakers this season, totalling 13 carries for 27 yards and one catch for six yards. He was a former three-star recruit out of Fordyce High School in Arkansas. CLICK HERE 
    • JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS GAME WITH NORTHWESTERN (VIDEO): Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming matchup against Northwestern at Wrigley Field. Here's everything he had to say, including video. CLICK HERE
    • KICKOFF TIME ANNOUNCED FOR OLD OAKEN BUCKET GAME: Purdue football's matchup with rival Indiana is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium, and the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game was cancelled twice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CLICK HERE 

