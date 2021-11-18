Former Purdue Defensive Tackle Anthony Watts Enters the Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue defensive tackle Anthony Watts has entered the portal as a graduate transfer. He appeared in 38 games and made 19 starts for the Boilermakers between 2016-2020.

Watts originally planned to return to the team for the 2021 season after electing to utilize an extra year of eligibility. However, an offseason foot injury that was unrelated to football prevented him from seeing the field. He left the program after graduating.

During his four seasons with the Boilermakers, Watts tallied 78 career tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He played five games during the shortened 2020 season and recorded six tackles.

Watts, at 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, was a three-star recruit from Yates High School in Houston, Texas. He joined Purdue as part of the 2016 recruiting class.

