Former Purdue OL Marcus Mbow Draws High Praise From Senior Bowl Executive Director
Marcus Mbow is hoping that his participation in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl results in a bump in his status for the upcoming NFL Draft. By the sound of things, teams across the league have some interest in the former Purdue offensive lineman.
Mbow, who started in 32 games for the Boilermakers during his time in West Lafayette, has already received some praise from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. He believes the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman could be a top-100 pick in this year's draft.
"Get familiar with Mbow," Nagy said. "Extremely athletic ... fastest rising offensive line prospect in this year's class. Some NFL teams project him as high-end starting (offensive guard). Trending toward top-100 pick."
Mbow was a 12-game starter for Purdue during the 2024 season and was one of the few bright spots for the Boilermakers. Although he still had eligibility remaining, he decided to move on and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.
Mbow was also a member of Purdue's 2022 Big Ten West-winning team. He started along the offensive line in all 14 games for the Boilers that year.
The Senior Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET. It takes place on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. NFL Network will provide coverage.
