Former Purdue OL Marcus Mbow Earns Senior Bowl Invitation
Former Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow will have the opportunity to improve his draft stock in Mobile, Ala. Tuesday, the Reese's Senior Bowl announced that Mbow accepted an invitation to participate in the annual event.
Mbow, a 6-foot-5, 300-pound guard, started in all 12 games for the Boilermakers during the 2024 season. He declared for the NFL Draft following the end of the season.
Every year, the Senior Bowl serves as an opportunity for some of the top seniors in college football to demonstrate their abilities in front of NFL scouts. It's the first step in the draft process, which is later followed by the NFL Scouting Combine.
Practices for the Reese's Senior Bowl begin on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and run through Jan. 30. The game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET from Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama.
Mbow was a prominent starter along Purdue's offensive line throughout his career. He started all 14 games at right guard during the 2022 campaign, a season in which the Boilermakers won a Big Ten West title.
In 2023, Mbow suffered an injury after starting the first six games of the season. But he was able to return for the 2024 campaign and provide Purdue with some stability up front.
Mbow is considered among the top offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Keeping track of Purdue football's incoming and outgoing transfers during the 2024-25 college football offseason. CLICK HERE
WASHINGTON HIRES WALTERS: Former Purdue coach Ryan Walters has been hired to be the next defensive coordinator at Washington. He led the Boilermakers for just two seasons. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FOOTBALL 2025 STAFF: Purdue coach Barry Odom got to work immediately on hiring a new staff at Purdue. He's the rundown of the Boilermakers' staff heading into the 2025 season. CLICK HERE