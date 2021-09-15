Former Purdue Running Back Raheem Mostert to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert left the team's season opener against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. After seeking multiple opinions on the injury, he announced he will have surgery.

Mostert confirmed on his social media that he will have season-ending knee surgery.

"This gives me, without a doubt in my mind, the best possibility at coming back 110%," Mostert said in a statement posted on Twitter. "I have ALWAYS come back stronger and I will this time too! I have faith in myself, my doctors, my support system, my team, and God."

Mostert suffered the injury in the 49ers' 41-33 victory over the Lions. He registered just two carries for 20 yards and went to the sideline after a nine-yard pick-up on the team's second series.

On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that Mostert would miss approximately eight weeks with "chipped cartilage" in his knee, which would require arthroscopic surgery. However, Mostert weighed his options to ensure he'll be fully healthy when he comes back.

Mostert is in the final season of a three-year, $8.65 million deal he signed in 2019. He finished the 2019 season strong, with an excellent showing in the playoffs. Mostert recorded 220 yards and four touchdowns in the 2019 NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

