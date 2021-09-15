September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Former Purdue Running Back Raheem Mostert to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

Former Purdue Running Back Raheem Mostert to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert left the team's season opener against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. After seeking multiple opinions on the injury, he announced he will have surgery.
Author:
Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert left the team's season opener against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury. After seeking multiple opinions on the injury, he announced he will have surgery.

Former Purdue running back Raheem Mostert was forced to leave the San Francisco 49ers season-opening game against the Detroit Lions. After multiple evaluations of his injured knee, the seventh-year running back's season is coming to an end. 

Mostert confirmed on his social media that he will have season-ending knee surgery. 

"This gives me, without a doubt in my mind, the best possibility at coming back 110%," Mostert said in a statement posted on Twitter. "I have ALWAYS come back stronger and I will this time too! I have faith in myself, my doctors, my support system, my team, and God." 

Mostert suffered the injury in the 49ers' 41-33 victory over the Lions. He registered just two carries for 20 yards and went to the sideline after a nine-yard pick-up on the team's second series. 

On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that Mostert would miss approximately eight weeks with "chipped cartilage" in his knee, which would require arthroscopic surgery. However, Mostert weighed his options to ensure he'll be fully healthy when he comes back.

Mostert is in the final season of a three-year, $8.65 million deal he signed in 2019. He finished the 2019 season strong, with an excellent showing in the playoffs. Mostert recorded 220 yards and four touchdowns in the 2019 NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

raheem mostert 49ers
Football

Former Purdue Running Back Raheem Mostert to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery

James Franklin
Football

Big Ten Daily: Penn State Football Coach James Franklin Deflects USC Questions

David Bell Purdue Illinois
Football

Purdue Football Game Time, TV Scheduling Announced for Matchup Against Illinois

PurdueSchedule
Football

Purdue Boilermakers 2021 Football Schedule

Drew Brees Purdue
Football

Former Boilermaker Drew Brees Will be on the Call for NBC When Purdue Plays Notre Dame

Zander Horvath injury
Football

Purdue Starting Running Back Zander Horvath to Undergo Surgery for Broken Fibula

Jeff Brohm Uconn
Football

Report Card: Purdue Football Plays Near-Perfect Game in 49-0 Win Against UConn

King Doerue vs UConn
Football

King Doerue, Dylan Downing Carry the Load For Purdue After Zander Horvath Suffers Injury

David Bell Touchdown against UConn
Football

David Bell, Purdue Offense Dominates First Half in 49-0 Victory Over UConn on the Road