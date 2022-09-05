Former Purdue Star Ryan Kerrigan Named Washington Commanders Assistant D-Line Coach

Former Purdue star defensive end Ryan Kerrigan is joining the team that drafted him as an assistant defensive line coach. Following an 11-year NFL career that included stops with the Washington Redskins (renamed Football Team during his stint) and the Philadelphia Eagles, Kerrigan will assist Jeff Zgonina with the Commanders.

Kerrigan announced his retirement from the NFL on July 29, signing a one-day contract with Washington before being inducted into Washington's Greatest Players list on Sept. 1 in honor of the franchise's 90th anniversary.

He helped coach the Washington defensive line during training camp.

Kerrigan played for the Purdue football program from 2007–2010 and appeared in 48 games with the Boilermakers. He tallied 210 total tackles, 57 tackles for loss and 33.5 sacks during his college career.

The unanimous All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection would later be selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins with the 16th overall pick.

Over the span of 10 seasons in Washington, he posted 454 tackles, 95.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, three interceptions and three touchdowns. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and left as the franchise's all-time leader in sacks.

With the Eagles, he appeared in 16 games and made two starts, recording just three tackles before deciding to hang up the cleats.

The Commanders are scheduled to open their season on Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.