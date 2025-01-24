Former Purdue Wide Receiver Joining Barry Odom's Staff as Assistant
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A former Purdue wide receiver has reportedly returned to his alma mater. According to Football Scoop, Bilal Marshall is expected to join Barry Odom's staff in West Lafayette as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Boilermakers.
Per the report, Marshall is expected to assist wide receivers coach Cornell Ford, specifically coaching the inside receivers.
Marshall returns to Purdue after spending the past two seasons at West Virginia as the wide receivers coach on Neal Brown's staff. He was also a graduate assistant for the Mountaineers from 2020-21.
Marshall was at Purdue from 2013-16, playing the wide receiver position. As a senior in 2016, he had his most productive season, hauling in 40 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns. He was the second-leading receiver for the Boilermakers that year.
