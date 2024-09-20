How to Watch Purdue Football vs. Oregon State
This weekend, Purdue heads to Corvallis to play Oregon State in its final nonconference game of the season. It's a huge game for the Boilermakers, looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Notre Dame last Saturday.
Purdue will have its hands full, playing a feisty Oregon State team that enters the game with a 2-1 record. Can the Boilers get back on the right side of the .500 mark?
Here's everything you need to know about watching and listening to Saturday's game from Corvallis.
How to watch Purdue vs. Oregon State
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) vs. Oregon State Beavers (2-1)
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. (35,548)
- TV: The CW Network
- TV announcers: Ted Robinson (play-by-play); Ryan Leaf (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Oregon State is a 5.5-point favorite over Purdue, via FanDuel.com.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Oregon State 2023 record: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in the Pac-12
- Series history: The all-time series is tied 1-1
- Last meeting: Purdue and Oregon State last played on Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The Boilermakers defeated the Beavers 30-21. Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer completed 29-of-41 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Payne Durham had a huge game, hauling in seven catches for 120 yards and two scores. Wide receiver David Bell ended the game with 134 yards on eight receptions.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in Corvallis is predicted to be 75 degrees and the low is projected at 47 degrees. There is a 0% chance of rain and the temperature at kickoff is expected to be 63 degrees.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is in his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. Walters' second season has gotten off to a roller coaster start, with Purdue defeating Indiana State 49-0 in the opener and falling 66-7 to Notre Dame in the second game of the year.
Trent Bray, Oregon State: A former Oregon State linebacker, Bray is in his first season as the head coach of the Beavers. He joined Jonathan Smith's staff in Corvallis in 2018, starting out as a linebackers coach before eventually being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2022. Brady was also previously on Oregon State's staff from 2012-14, working for Mike Riley. He then followed Riley to Nebraska, where he was the linebackers coach from 2015-17. In his first three games at the helm, Bray has led the Beavers to a 2-1 record.
Purdue 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (W, 49-0)
- Sept. 7: BYE
- Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame (L, 66-7)
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State
- Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin
- Oct. 12: at Illinois
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
- Oct. 26: BYE
- Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State
- Nov. 16: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 22: at Michigan State
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Oregon State 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Idaho State (W, 38-15)
- Sept. 7: at San Diego State (W, 21-0
- Sept. 14: vs. Oregon (L, 49-14)
- Sept. 21: vs. Purdue
- Sept. 28: BYE
- Oct. 5: vs. Colorado State
- Oct. 12: at Nevada
- Oct. 19: vs. UNVL
- Oct. 26: at Cal
- Nov. 2: OFF
- Nov. 9: vs. San Jose State
- Nov. 16: at Air Force
- Nov. 23: vs. Washington State
- Nov. 30: at Boise State
