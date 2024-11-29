How to Watch Purdue Football vs. No. 10 Indiana in Old Oaken Bucket Game
The 2024 regular season comes to a close on Saturday with Purdue and No. 10 Indiana battling for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Boilermakers and Hoosiers are on opposite ends of the Big Ten spectrum heading into the finale this weekend.
Indiana has had a dream season, sitting at 10-1 and fully int the College Football Playoff conversation. Purdue, on the other hand, has lost 10 straight games, the longest active streak among Power Four teams. The Boilermakers are hoping to play spoiler in Bloomington on Saturday.
Here's how you can watch and listen to Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket Game.
How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (1-10, 0-8 in Big Ten) vs. No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers (10-1, 7-1 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game/Old Oaken Bucket Game
- When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. (52,626)
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- TV announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sideline).
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Indiana is a 29.5-point favorite over Purdue, per FanDuel.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten.
- Indiana 2023 record: 3-9 overall, 1-8 in the Big Ten.
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series 77-42-6.
- Last meeting: Purdue and Indiana last met in 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Hoosiers 35-31. Purdue quarterback Hudson Card threw for 275 yards, rushed for 85 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns in the win to keep the Old Oaken Bucket in West Lafayette.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in Bloomington on Saturday is 34 degrees and the low is 19 degrees. The temperature at the time of kickoff is expected to be 30 degrees. There is a 15% chance of precipitation. Winds are expected to be 6-to-10 miles per hour with gusts up to 15 miles per hour.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is in his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. Walters' second season hasn't gone according to plan, as Purdue enters Saturday's game 0-8 in Big Ten play.
Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti is in his first season at Indiana and has enjoyed tremendous success, leading the Hoosiers to a 10-1 record heading into Saturday's contest. Cignetti has been a head coach since 2011, getting his start at Indiana University-Pennsylvania, coaching for five seasons and posting a 53-17 record with three appearances in the NCAA Division II playoffs. After his time at IUP, Cignetti spent two years at Elon, going 14-9 before landing a job at James Madison. Cignetti coached the Dukes from 2019-23, leading the program two FCS playoff appearances, including a 14-2 season in 2019 and a 12-2 year in 2021. When James Madison made the jump to the FBS level, Cignetti owned a 19-4 record. Prior to being a head coach, Cignetti spent four seasons on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama as the wide receivers coach. He also had stops at Pitt, Davidson, Rice, Temple and North Carolina state.
Purdue 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (W, 49-0)
- Sept. 7: BYE
- Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame (L, 66-7)
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State (L, 38-21)
- Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska (L, 28-10)
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin (L, 52-6)
- Oct. 12: at Illinois (L, 50-49 OT)
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon (L. 35-0)
- Oct. 26: BYE
- Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern (L, 26-20 OT)
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State (L, 45-0)
- Nov. 16: vs. Penn State (L, 49-10)
- Nov. 22: at Michigan State (L, 24-17)
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Indiana 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Florida International (W, 31-7)
- Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois (W, 77-3)
- Sept. 14: at UCLA (W, 42-13)
- Sept. 21: vs. Charlotte (W, 52-14)
- Sept. 28: vs. Maryland (W, 42-28)
- Oct. 5: at Northwestern (W, 41-24)
- Oct. 12: BYE
- Oct. 19: vs. Nebraska (W, 56-7)
- Oct. 26: vs. Washington (W, 31-17)
- Nov. 2: at Michigan State (W, 47-10)
- Nov. 9: vs. Michigan (W, 20-15)
- Nov. 16: BYE
- Nov. 23: at Ohio State (L, 38-15)
- Nov. 30: vs. Purdue