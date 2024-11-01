How to Watch Purdue Football vs. Northwestern
Both Purdue and Northwestern are entering Saturday's Big Ten matchup looking for a critical win. The Boilermakers haven't won a game since the season opener and Northwestern is hoping to keep bowl eligibility hopes alive. It's an important contest for both teams for different reasons.
Here's how you can tune in and watch Saturday's game between the Boilermakers and Wildcats.
How to watch Northwestern Wildcats vs. Purdue Boilermakers
- Who: Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 in Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (1-6, 0-4 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Nov. 2 at noon ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (61,441)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- TV announcers: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Purdue is a 1.5-point favorite over Northwestern, via FanDuel.com.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Northwestern 2023 record: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big Ten
- Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series 53-34-1
- Last meeting: Purdue and Northwestern last played on Nov. 18, 2023, with Northwestern posting a 23-15 victory. Running back Cam Porter rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Wildcats pick up their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in West Lafayette is 63 degrees and the low is 35 degrees. At kickoff, the predicted temperature is predicted to be 53 degrees and there is 0% chance of rain. Wind is expected to be between 3-to-7 miles per hour out of the southeast.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is in his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. Walters' second season has gotten off to a roller coaster start, with Purdue defeating Indiana State 49-0 in the opener and falling 66-7 to Notre Dame and Oregon State 38-21 in the first three games of the 2024 campaign. Purdue enters Saturday's game 0-4 in Big Ten play.
David Braun, Northwestern: Braun is in his second season at Northwestern after an impressive campaign in 2023. The young head coach was thrown into the fire in the summer of 2023 following Pat Fitzgerald's firing. Braun, who had never even been a coordinator at the FBS level, led the Wildcats to an eight-win season and was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. After clinching bowl eligibility, Northwestern made Braun the permanent head coach. Entering Saturday's game against Purdue, he owns an 11-10 record as a head coach.
Purdue 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (W, 49-0)
- Sept. 7: BYE
- Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame (L, 66-7)
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State (L, 38-21)
- Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska (L, 28-10)
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin (L, 52-6)
- Oct. 12: at Illinois (L, 50-49 OT)
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon (L. 35-0)
- Oct. 26: BYE
- Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State
- Nov. 16: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 22: at Michigan State
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Northwestern 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Miami (Ohio) (W, 13-6)
- Sept. 6: vs. Duke (L, 26-20 OT)
- Sept. 14: vs. Eastern llinois (W, 31-7)
- Sept. 21: at Washington (L, 24-5)
- Sept. 28: BYE
- Oct. 5: vs. Indiana (L, 41-24)
- Oct. 11: at Maryland (W, 37-10)
- Oct. 19: vs. Wisconsin (L, 23-3)
- Oct. 26: at Iowa (L, 40-14)
- Nov. 2: at Purdue
- Nov. 9: BYE
- Nov. 16: vs. Ohio State (at Wrigley Field)
- Nov. 23: at Michigan
- Nov. 30: vs. Illinois (at Wrigley Field)
PURDUE LOCKER ROOM NOT RATTLED: Despite the negativity on social media, Purdue coach Ryan Walters says it hasn't shaken the locker room and that the Boilermakers remain locked in on the season. CLICK HERE