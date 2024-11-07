How to Watch Purdue Football vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Purdue faces a major challenge this weekend, traveling to Columbus for a matchup with No. 2 Ohio State. In order for the Boilermakers to get their first Big Ten win of the season, it'll require a massive upset.
Ohio State is hoping to improve to 8-1 and keep its hopes of a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth alive. The Buckeyes are coming off an impressive 20-13 road win over Penn State last weekend.
Here's how you can tune in for Saturday's game between Purdue and Ohio State.
How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (1-7, 0-5 in Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at noon ET
- Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio (102,780)
- TV: FOX
- TV announcers: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Ohio State is a 37.5-point favorite over Purdue, via FanDuel.com.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Ohio State 2023 record: 11-2 overall, 8-1 in the Big Ten
- Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 41-15-2
- Last meeting: Purdue and Ohio State last played on Oct. 14, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The Buckeyes defeated the Boilermakers 41-7. Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord completed 16-of-28 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns on a rainy afternoon. Running back Dallan Hayden had 76 rushing yards and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. totaled more than 100 receiving yards. Purdue's lone touchdown game on a six-yard pass from Hudson Card to Deion Burks.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in Columbus is 60 degrees and the low is 40 degrees. At kickoff, the predicted temperature is predicted to be 55 degrees and there is 0% chance of rain. Wind is expected to be between 5-to-8 miles per hour, with gusts up to 16 miles per hour.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is in his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. Walters' second season has gotten off to a roller coaster start, with Purdue defeating Indiana State 49-0 in the opener and falling 66-7 to Notre Dame and Oregon State 38-21 in the first three games of the 2024 campaign. Purdue enters Saturday's game 0-5 in Big Ten play.
Ryan Day, Ohio State: Day is in his sixth season at Ohio State and has accumulated an impressive 63-9 record since taking over for Urban Meyer in 2019. He's led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten championships (2019, 2020) and three College Football Playoff appearances. The Buckeyes have finished inside the top-10 of the final Associated Press poll every season under Day. Prior to taking over the program, Day worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Meyer from 2017-18. He's also had stops at New Hampshire (2002), Boston College (2003-04, 2007-11, 2013-14), Florida (2005) and Temple (2006, 2012) at the college level. Day also spent two seasons in the NFL, working as the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and San Francisco 49ers in 2016.
Purdue 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (W, 49-0)
- Sept. 7: BYE
- Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame (L, 66-7)
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State (L, 38-21)
- Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska (L, 28-10)
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin (L, 52-6)
- Oct. 12: at Illinois (L, 50-49 OT)
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon (L. 35-0)
- Oct. 26: BYE
- Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern (L, 26-20 OT)
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State
- Nov. 16: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 22: at Michigan State
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Ohio State 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Akron (W, 52-6)
- Sept. 7: vs. Western Michigan (W, 56-0)
- Sept. 14: BYE
- Sept. 21: vs. Marshall (W, 49-14)
- Sept. 28: at Michigan State (W, 38-7)
- Oct. 5: vs. Iowa (W, 35-7)
- Oct. 12: at Oregon (L, 32-31)
- Oct. 19: BYE
- Oct. 26: vs. Nebraska (W, 21-17)
- Nov. 2: at Penn State (W, 20-13)
- Nov. 9: vs. Purdue
- Nov. 16: at Northwestern (at Wrigley Field)
- Nov. 23: vs. Indiana
- Nov. 30: vs. Michigan