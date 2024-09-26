How to Watch Purdue Football's Big Ten Opener vs. Nebraska
Purdue's football team is looking to get back on the right track this weekend after losing back-to-back games to Notre Dame and Oregon State. The Boilermakers open Big Ten play on Saturday, playing Nebraska.
The Huskers are also hungry to get back in the win column after suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss to Big Ten foe Illinois last weekend.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Saturday's game between the Boilermakers and Cornhuskers.
How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (1-2, 0-0 in Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Saturday, Sept. 28 at noon ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (61,441)
- TV: Peacock
- TV announcers: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Nebraska is a 10.5-point favorite over Purdue, via FanDuel.com.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Nebraska 2023 record: 5-7 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Series history: The all-time series is tied at 6-6
- Last meeting: Purdue and Nebraska last played on Oct. 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The Huskers defeated the Boilers 31-14. It was a defensive battle, with neither team surpassing 280 yards of total offense. It was a cold and sloppy game, with a total of seven turnovers and a combined 50% completion percentage for quarterbacks Hudson Card (Purdue) and Heinrich Haarberg (Nebraska).
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in West Lafayette is predicted to be 75 degrees with a low of 65 degrees. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain at kickoff. The expected temperature at the time of kickoff is expected to be 72 degrees.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is in his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. Walters' second season has gotten off to a roller coaster start, with Purdue defeating Indiana State 49-0 in the opener and falling 66-7 to Notre Dame and Oregon State 38-21 in the first three games of the 2024 campaign.
Matt Rhule, Nebraska: Rhule is in his second season with Nebraska after leading the Huskers to a 5-7 record in the 2023 season. Known for his ability to rebuild programs, there was a lot of hype surrounding the 2024 campaign in Lincoln. Rhule's team is off to a 3-1 start, with the lone loss coming to Illinois in overtime on Sept. 20. Nebraska's calling card comes on the defensive side of the football but has made significant strides overall with quarterback Dylan Raiola running the show. Prior to his arrival at Nebraska, Rhule had stops with Temple, Baylor and a brief stint with the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Rhule has an overall record of 55-51 across nine seasons in college football.
Purdue 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (W, 49-0)
- Sept. 7: BYE
- Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame (L, 66-7)
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State (L, 38-21)
- Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin
- Oct. 12: at Illinois
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
- Oct. 26: BYE
- Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State
- Nov. 16: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 22: at Michigan State
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Nebraska 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. UTEP (W, 40-7)
- Sept. 7: vs. Colorado (W, 28-10)
- Sept. 14: vs. Northern Iowa (34-3)
- Sept. 20: vs. Illinois (L, 31-24 OT)
- Sept. 28: at Purdue
- Oct. 5: vs. Rutgers
- Oct. 12: OFF
- Oct. 19: at Indiana
- Oct. 26: at Ohio State
- Nov. 2: vs. UCLA
- Nov. 9: OFF
- Nov. 16: at USC
- Nov. 23: vs. Wisconsin
- Nov. 29: at Iowa
