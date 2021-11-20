How to Watch Purdue's Game With Northwestern on Saturday; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

Purdue football is on the road Saturday and will face off with Northwestern at Wrigley Field. Here's how to watch, with gametime, TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is looking to bounce back after a 59-31 loss to Ohio State last week on the road. It will face off against a struggling Northwestern team at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Northwestern enters the matchup with a 3-7 overall record, which includes a 1-6 mark in the Big Ten. As of Saturday morning, the Boilermakers are an 11-point favorite, according to SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 47.5.

Here's how to watch Purdue's game with Northwestern, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and key info on the coaches and the game.

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at Northwestern Wildcats

Who: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Northwestern Wildcats vs. Purdue Boilermakers When: Noon ET

Noon ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Wrigley Field in Chicago. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Watch FuboTV

Watch FuboTV Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis).

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Point spread: Purdue is an 11-point favorite over Purdue, according to the SIsportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 47.5 points.

Purdue is an 11-point favorite over Purdue, on Saturday morning. The over/under is 47.5 points. This year's records: Purdue is 6-4 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten; Northwestern, 3-7; 1-6 in the Big Ten

Purdue is 6-4 overall, 4-3 in the Big Ten; Northwestern, 3-7; 1-6 in the Big Ten Last season's records: Purdue 2-4; Northwestern 7-2

Purdue 2-4; Northwestern 7-2 Series history: Purdue leads the all-time series 51-33-1. Purdue's last victory came on Nov. 9, 2019.

Purdue leads the all-time series 51-33-1. Purdue's last victory came on Nov. 9, 2019. Last meeting: The teams last met on Nov. 14, 2020, with Northwestern taking a 27-20 win in West Lafayette.

The teams last met on Nov. 14, 2020, with Northwestern taking a 27-20 win in West Lafayette. Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 25-29 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald is in his 16th season with the Wildcats and has a 109-88 record in Evanston.

Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 25-29 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald is in his 16th season with the Wildcats and has a 109-88 record in Evanston. Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a chilly day in Chicago, with mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of around 44 degrees at kickoff but no chance of rain.

