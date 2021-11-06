How to Watch Purdue's Game With No. 3 Michigan State on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

Purdue football is back at home Saturday and will face off with No. 3 Michigan State at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's how to watch, with gametimes, TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is looking to earn bowl eligibility with four weeks left to play in the 2021 regular season. The team defeated Nebraska 28-23 at Memorial Stadium last week to get to 5-3, but the undefeated No. 3 Michigan State Spartans stand in the way at Ross-Ade Stadium this week.

Michigan State has several talented players on its roster, but running back Kenneth Walker III, a Heisman Trophy candidate, is fueling this team's impeccable season. As of Saturday morning, the Spartans are a 3-point favorite, according to SIsportsbook.com website.

Here's how to watch Purdue's game with Michigan State, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and key info on the coaches and the game.

How to watch No. 3 Michigan State Spartans at Purdue Boilermakers

Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan State Spartans When: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch FuboTV

Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis).

(96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Point spread: Michigan State is a 3-point favorite over Purdue, according to the SIsportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 54 points.

Michigan State is a 3-point favorite over Purdue, on Saturday morning. The over/under is 54 points. This year's records: Purdue is 5-3 overall, 3-2 in the Big Ten; Nebraska 8-0, 5-0 in the Big Ten

Purdue is 5-3 overall, 3-2 in the Big Ten; Nebraska 8-0, 5-0 in the Big Ten Last season's records: Purdue 2-4; Michigan State 2-5

Purdue 2-4; Michigan State 2-5 Series history: Michigan State leads the all-time series 36-28-3. Purdue's last victory came on Nov. 4, 2006.

Michigan State leads the all-time series 36-28-3. Purdue's last victory came on Nov. 4, 2006. Last meeting: The teams last met on Oct. 27, 2018, with Michigan State coming away with a 23-13 victory in East Lansing, Michigan.

The teams last met on Oct. 27, 2018, with Michigan State coming away with a 23-13 victory in East Lansing, Michigan. Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 23-28 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Michigan State's Mel Tucker is in his second season in East Lansing and has an overall record of 10-5 with the Spartans. He previously spent one season as the head coach of Colorado in 2019.

Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 23-28 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Michigan State's Mel Tucker is in his second season in East Lansing and has an overall record of 10-5 with the Spartans. He previously spent one season as the head coach of Colorado in 2019. Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a somewhat chilly day in West Lafayette, but there will be clear skies and a temperature of around 55 degrees at kickoff with no chance of rain.

