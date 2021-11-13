Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Purdue's Game With No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

    Purdue football is on the road Saturday and will face off with No. 4 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium. Here's how to watch, with gametime, TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.
    Author:

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is bowl eligible with three weeks left to play in the 2021 regular season. The team defeated Michigan State 40-29 at Ross-Ade Stadium last week to get to 6-3, earning its second top-five victory of the season. The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes await their arrival at Ohio Stadium. 

    Ohio State boasts a 7-1 record, and an undefeated mark in the Big Ten. As of Saturday morning, the Buckeyes are a 21-point favorite, according to SIsportsbook.com website.

    Here's how to watch Purdue's game with Ohio State, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and key info on the coaches and the game.

    How to watch Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio State Buckeyes 

    • Who: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers
    • When: 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
    • TV: ABC
    • Stream: Watch FuboTV
    • Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis).
    • Point spread: Ohio State is a 21-point favorite over Purdue, according to the SIsportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 63.5 points.
    • This year's records: Purdue is 6-3 overall, 4-2 in the Big Ten; Ohio State is 8-1, 6-0 in the Big Ten
    • Last season's records: Purdue 2-4; Ohio State 7-1
    • Series history: Ohio State leads the all-time series 39-15-2. Purdue's last victory came on Oct. 20, 2018.
    • Last meeting: The teams last met on Oct. 20, 2018, with Purdue upsetting then-No. 2 Ohio State in a 49-20 victory at home.
    • Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 25-28 overall record. He previously spent three seasons as the head coach of Western Kentucky. Ohio State's Ryan Day is in his third season in Columbus. He has a 31-3 record there. 
    • Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a chilly day in Columbus, with cloudy skies and a temperature of around 41 degrees at kickoff with a small chance of rain.

    Read More

    • MITCHELL FINERAN FEELING CONFIDENT AGAIN: Samford transfer Mitchell Fineran made all four of his field goal attempts for Purdue in a 40-29 victory over Michigan State on Saturday. He's 14-of-18 on the year heading into a road matchup with Ohio State. CLICK HERE 
    • PURDUE LOOKS TO TAKE DOWN OHIO STATE: Purdue football defeated Michigan State at home thanks to a career day from fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell and the defense's ability to prevent Kenneth Walker III from taking over the game. Up next, the team faces Ohio State and its group of talented wide receivers on the road. CLICK HERE
    • AIDAN O'CONNELL NAMED BIG TEN CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Purdue fifth-year senior quarterback completed 40 of his 54 passes for 536 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-29 victory over Michigan State on Saturday. He earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors with Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson. CLICK HERE
    • JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS GAME AGAINST OHIO STATE: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming road matchup against Ohio State. Here's everything he had to say, including video. CLICK HERE

    How to Watch Purdue's Game With No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

