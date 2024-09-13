How to Watch Purdue vs. No. 18 Notre Dame in Renewed Rivalry Game
A rivalry gets renewed on Saturday, as No. 18 Notre Dame travels to Ross-Ade Stadium for a showdown against Purdue. It's the first time the two teams have played since 2021 and marks just the second meeting in the last decade.
Purdue coach Ryan Walters said this is a game he's had "circled" for quite some time. It would be a monumental win for the coach in his second year with the Boilermakers.
Meanwhile, Marcus Freeman is hopng Notre Dame regroups after suffering a 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois last week.
It should be a fun matchup in West Lafayette. Here's how you can watch the in-state rivalry game.
How to Watch Purdue vs. No. 18 Notre Dame
- Who: Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) vs. No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1)
- What: Battle for the Shillelagh
- When: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (61,441)
- TV: CBS and Paramount-Plus
- TV announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play); Gary Danielson (analyst)
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play); Mark Hermann (analyst); Kelly Kitchel (reporter); Rob Blackman (pregame/halftime/postgame).
- Point spread: Notre Dame is a 9.5-point favorite over Purdue, via FanDuel.com.
- Purdue 2023 record: 4-8 overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten
- Notre Dame 2023 record: 10-3 overall (no conference)
- Series history: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 57-26-2
- Last meeting: Purdue and Notre Dame last played on Sept. 18, 2021 in South Bend. The Fighting Irish defeated the Boilermakers 27-13. Jack Coan only completed 15-of-30 passes in the game, but threw for 223 yards with two touchdowns. Avery Davis was his favorite target that afternoon, hauling in five receptions for 120 yards and a score.
- Weather: According to weather.com, the high in West Lafayette is predicted to be 87 degrees with a low of 63 degrees. There is a 0% chance of rain. At kickoff, the temperature is expected to be 87 degrees.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Meet the coaches
Ryan Walters, Purdue: Walters is in his second season as the coach at Purdue, coming off a 4-8 campaign in 2023. Although Walters had stops as a defensive coordinator at Missouri and Illinois, he acknowledged that he met some challenges in his first season as the leader of a program. Throughout the offseason, Walters said he "learned a lot" in his first year with the Boilermakers. There were some positives from Walters' first season at Purdue in 2023. The Boilers had the third-best rushing offense in the Big Ten (169.1 yards per game) and third in sacks (35).
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame: Freeman is in his third season with the Fighting Irish, accumulating a 19-7 record in his first two years with the program. Under Freeman, Notre Dame has finished ranked in the College Football Playoff poll each of the last two years and hit the 10-win mark in 2023. Before he became a head coach, Freeman was a linebackers coach at Kent State (2011-12) and Purdue (2013-15). He was named co-defensive coordinator of the Boilermakers in 2016, then took the same job at Cincinnati from 2017-20. He was Notre Dame's defensive coordinator for one season (2021) before taking over after Brian Kelly left for LSU.
Purdue 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State (W, 49-0)
- Sept. 7: Bye week
- Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State
- Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin
- Oct. 12: at Illinois
- Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
- Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State
- Nov. 16: vs. Penn State
- Nov. 22: at Michigan State
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Notre Dame 2024 football schedule
- Aug. 31: at Texas A&M (W, 23-13)
- Sept. 7: vs. Northern Illinois (L, 16-14)
- Sept. 14: at Purdue
- Sept. 21: vs. Miami (Ohio)
- Sept. 28: vs. Louisville
- Oct. 12: vs. Stanford
- Oct. 19: at Georgia Tech
- Oct. 26: vs. Navy (East Rutherford, N.J.)
- Nov. 9: vs. Florida State
- Nov. 16: vs. Virginia
- Nov. 23: vs. Army (Bronx, N.Y.)
- Nov. 30: at USC
Related stories on Purdue football
MY PERSONAL AFFINITY FOR PURDUE-NOTRE DAME: Writer Dustin Schutte has a love and admiration for college football began at the Purdue-Notre Dame game at Ross-Ade Stadium in 1999. I have a personal affinity for the rivalry. CLICK HERE
DREW BREES TALKS PURDUE-NOTRE DAME RIVALRY: When Drew Brees was making his decision on where to play to college football, the rivalry between Purdue and Notre Dame was a major factor in becoming a Boilermaker. CLICK HERE
NOTRE DAME'S UGLY STAT: Notre Dame's passing attack has seen better days. Through two weeks, the Fighting Irish have yet to throw a touchdown pass — one of just five teams without one. CLICK HERE