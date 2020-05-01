BoilermakersCountry
Purdue Cornerback Kenneth Major Enters NCAA's Transfer Portal

Brett Douglas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Cornerback Kenneth Major, who saw game action in all 24 of Purdue's contests the past two seasons, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to Rivals.com. 

This comes as somewhat surprising news because Major, a 6-foot, 195-pound junior from Hopkinsville, Ky., started 16 games the past two seasons. He led the Boilermakers with three interceptions in 2018 and he totaled 79 tackles in his two years wearing gold and black. 

This marks the sixth defensive player from Purdue to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2019 season. The Boilermakers were already thin  in the secondary and this certainly leaves the cupboard more barren. There is very little depth at the position.

The only players eturning in the defensive backfield from last season are fifth-year senior Simeon Smiley, junior Dedrick Mackey and sophomore Cory Trice. 

Junior college transfer Geovonte Howard, junior Jordan Rucker, redshirt freshman Nyles Beverly and true freshman Anthony Romphf now enter the discussion to join the usual suspects at cornerback this upcoming season. 

It is not clear why Major is transferring, or where he might be going. 

