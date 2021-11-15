Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Kickoff Time Announced for Old Oaken Bucket Game Between Purdue and Indiana
    Publish date:

    Kickoff Time Announced for Old Oaken Bucket Game Between Purdue and Indiana

    Purdue football's matchup with rival Indiana is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium, and the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game was cancelled twice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Author:

    Purdue football's matchup with rival Indiana is scheduled for Nov. 27 at Ross-Ade Stadium, and the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game was cancelled twice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After the Old Oaken Bucket game was canceled twice last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue and Indiana will meet on the football field once again on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Ross-Ade Stadium.

    It was announced Monday that the matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on FS1. The Hoosiers are still in possession of the Old Oaken Bucket after earning a 44-41 double-overtime victory in 2019. 

    This year, the Boilermakers and the Hoosiers are programs heading in opposite directions. Indiana coach Tom Allen led his team to a 6-2 overall record and a second-place finish in the Big Ten East. 

    However, injuries and a brutal 2021 schedule have decimated the Hoosiers, and they now sit at 2-8 (0-7 in the Big Ten), at the bottom of the division. Indiana has already been eliminated from bowl eligibility. 

    Read More

    On the other hand, Jeff Brohm and his Boilermakers have found success this season, knocking off two top-five opponents in Iowa and Michigan State while boasting a 6-4 record (4-3 in the Big Ten) with two games left in the regular season. Purdue clinched bowl eligibility after a 40-29 win over the Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 6. 

    There's still one week left before these two teams clash. Purdue will play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago this Saturday while Indiana is slated for a matchup with Minnesota at home. 

    The Boilermakers last defeated the Hoosiers on Nov. 28, 2018, earning a 28-21 win at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.  

    • PURDUE FALLS TO OHIO STATE ON THE ROAD: Purdue’s defense allowed the Ohio State offense to score on eight straight possessions, including six touchdowns in the first half. The Buckeyes finished the game with 624 yards of total offense. CLICK HERE 
    • PURDUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference matchups. The team entered conference play after starting the season 2-1. CLICK HERE 

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    George Karlaftis Old Oaken Bucket
    Football

    Kickoff Time Announced for Old Oaken Bucket Game Between Purdue and Indiana

    18 seconds ago
    PurdueSchedule
    Football

    Purdue Boilermakers 2021 Football Schedule

    8 minutes ago
    Jaden Ivey against Bellarmine
    Basketball

    Purdue Moves up to No. 6 in Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

    43 minutes ago
    David Bell vs Ohio State
    Football

    No. 19 Purdue Spoils Road Trip, Fails to Rout No. 4 Ohio State in 59-31 Loss

    Nov 13, 2021
    Purdue @ Ohio State
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue, Ohio State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Nov 13, 2021
    purdue versus ohio state
    Football

    How to Watch Purdue's Game With No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

    Nov 13, 2021
    Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey vs Indiana State
    Basketball

    Sophomore Stars Dominate for No. 7 Purdue in 92-67 Victory Over Indiana State

    Nov 13, 2021
    Jaden Ivey vs Bellarmine
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Friday's Purdue, Indiana State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Nov 12, 2021
    Purdue basketball vs bellarmine
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 7 Purdue Basketball's Game with Indiana State on Friday Night

    Nov 12, 2021