Kickoff Time Announced for Old Oaken Bucket Game Between Purdue and Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After the Old Oaken Bucket game was canceled twice last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Purdue and Indiana will meet on the football field once again on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Ross-Ade Stadium.

It was announced Monday that the matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, and it will be televised on FS1. The Hoosiers are still in possession of the Old Oaken Bucket after earning a 44-41 double-overtime victory in 2019.

This year, the Boilermakers and the Hoosiers are programs heading in opposite directions. Indiana coach Tom Allen led his team to a 6-2 overall record and a second-place finish in the Big Ten East.

However, injuries and a brutal 2021 schedule have decimated the Hoosiers, and they now sit at 2-8 (0-7 in the Big Ten), at the bottom of the division. Indiana has already been eliminated from bowl eligibility.

On the other hand, Jeff Brohm and his Boilermakers have found success this season, knocking off two top-five opponents in Iowa and Michigan State while boasting a 6-4 record (4-3 in the Big Ten) with two games left in the regular season. Purdue clinched bowl eligibility after a 40-29 win over the Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium on Nov. 6.

There's still one week left before these two teams clash. Purdue will play Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago this Saturday while Indiana is slated for a matchup with Minnesota at home.

The Boilermakers last defeated the Hoosiers on Nov. 28, 2018, earning a 28-21 win at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

