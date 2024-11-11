Kickoff Times, TV Designations Announced for Week 12 Big Ten Games
The kickoff times and TV information has been released for Week 12 games in the Big Ten. Major matchups include Nebraska-USC and Oregon-Wisconsin.
Can you believe the college football season has reached the final three weeks? We've come down to the final stretch of the year, with teams battling for bowl eligibility, a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff contention.
After the dust settled in Week 11, the Big Ten revealed the schedule and television information for games scheduled in Week 12. Here's a look at the information as we enter mid-November.
Week 12 Big Ten games
UCLA vs. Washington
- Date: Friday, Nov. 15
- Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
- TV information: FOX
Ohio State vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
Michigan State vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
Penn State vs. Purdue
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV information: CBS
Nebraska vs. USC
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- TV information: FOX
Rutgers vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
Oregon vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 16
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV information: NBC
