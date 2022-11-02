Kirk Ferentz on Former Iowa Receiver Charlie Jones: 'We'll Never Know What Would Have Happened if he was Here'

Purdue football is gearing up for a home matchup against Iowa on Saturday, which means that Charlie Jones will be playing against his old team. He spent three years with the Hawkeyes before transferring to West Lafayette ahead of the 2022 season.

During his time at Iowa, Jones registered 21 catches for 323 yards receiving and three touchdowns after redshirting in his first year with the program. Through eight games at Purdue, he leads the Big Ten with 840 yards and is second in the nation with an average of 9.0 receptions per game.

Ahead of the matchup, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media for his weekly press conference and was asked about the impact it could mean for the program to see wide receivers hit their stride at another school.

"We'll never know what would have happened if he was here," Ferentz said on Tuesday. "We saw him make great improvement, I thought, this spring. We were really excited about that, then he's not here. There's not much you can say about that."

Jones found immediate success with the Boilermakers in their pass-heavy offensive scheme, hauling in a career-best 12 receptions for 153 yards in a touchdown in the team's season opener against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

He's posted five 100-yard receiving games so far this season and leads Purdue with nine touchdowns. Jones originally earned his stripes as one of the conference's top return men, being named the Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. But in his first year as the No. 1 option at receiver, he's showcased polished route running and an uncanny ability to come away with catches in traffic.

"He's always been fast, you saw that as a return guy," Ferentz said. "He plays with reckless abandon. He's very courageous. Good running skills, very evident. Good judgment as a return guy. To me at least, this is one person's opinion, I think he's refined his game as a receiver with each phase.

"It wasn't all in the spring, but it's been a process for him. Obviously, he's playing really well right now. He's got a good quarterback throwing it to him. One of the better guys in the conference."

Jones made headway with the Boilermakers during fall camp by quickly making a case for being the team's top receiver. The program was in need of someone to take the place of star pass-catcher David Bell, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

The 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver out of Deerfield, Ill. has been a hidden gem for the Purdue football program this season — one that Iowa let slip through the cracks.

"I would argue he's a much better player than he was," Ferentz said. "I thought he was much better at the end of spring practice as a receiver. Upper-echelon return guy, he's been really good. Obviously, that was very evident going back to early 2020. But he's really progressed as a receiver."

The Boilermakers are scheduled to kick off against the Hawkeyes at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Jones will look to lead an offense that's been successful against Iowa's defense in years past, as Purdue boasts a 4-1 record in the last five meetings under head coach Jeff Brohm.

