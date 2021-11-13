Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue, Ohio State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis
    The Purdue Boilermakers hit the road Saturday following a win over Michigan State. They'll face off against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. You can find all the latest updates in real time in our live blog.
    COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Purdue Boilermakers are on the road Saturday following a victory against Michigan State at Ross-Ade Stadium last week. The Boilermakers are looking for their third top-five victory of the season, this time against No. 4 Ohio. State. 

    The Buckeyes' only loss of the season came at the hands of Oregon in the second week of the season. However, the last time these two teams clashed, the Boilermakers came away with a 49-20 win at home under coach Jeff Brohm. 

    Purdue, ranked No. 19 in the College Football Playoff poll, enters the game at 6-3 on the year and is a 21-point underdog. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and the latest point spread. CLICK HERE

    Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

    Will we see another iteration of the Spoilermakers this afternoon? Follow along for the ride, it's going to be a fun one: 

    3:56 p.m. ET — Purdue responds with a scoring drive of its own, tying the game at 7-7. The Boilermakers executed a 7-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by a 25-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. 

    Boilermakers aren't backing down yet, but it's time for the defense to try to come away with a stop. There's 8:56 remaining in the first quarter. 

    3:47 p.m. ET — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Strout finds wide receiver Garrett Wilson on 3rd and 6. The out-breaking route completely dismantled the Purdue secondary, and he raced down the right sideline for a 21-yard touchdown. 

    Buckeyes cashed in on a huge special teams error, and now the Boilermakers are playing catch up while down 7-0 with 11:45 left to play in the first half. 

    5 plays, 39 yards 

    3:44 p.m. ET — Purdue goes 3-and-out on its first possession, followed by a horrendous punt that goes just 16 yards. Ohio State offense up next with a short field.  

    3:40 p.m. ET — Ohio State wins the toss and elects to defer to the second half. Purdue will receive the football to start the game. 

    3:00. p.m. ET — Ohio State status report against Purdue this afternoon: 

    Unavailable

    • WR Kamryn Babb
    • RB Marcus Crowley
    • DB Jantzen Dunn
    • DE Tyler Friday
    • DE Darrion Henry-Young
    • CB Jakailin Johnson
    • BUL Jaylen Johnson
    • DT Jaden McKenzie
    • LB Mitchell Melton
    • OL Harry Miller
    • DL Noah Potter
    • SAF Josh Proctor
    • RB Master Teague
    • OC Toby Wilson

