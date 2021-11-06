LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Michigan State Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers are back in front of a home crowd Saturday following a road victory against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium last week, and they'll face off against a Big Ten heavyweight. The Michigan State Spartans are ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff poll and are looking to remain undefeated on the year.

Purdue enters the game at 5-3 on the year and is the underdog against Michigan State. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and the latest point spread.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

4:35 p.m. ET — Purdue defense standing strong against Michigan State. The unit forces the Spartans to attempt a long field goal, which ends up off the mark and no good.

The Boilermakers take over from the 25-yard line.

4:25 p.m. ET — David Bell gets the second quarter rolling by coming up with a huge gain of 42 yards on a single catch. With the Boilermakers back in the red zone, Aidan O'Connell delivered a perfect pass to the left corner of the end zone to junior wide receiver Broc Thompson.

Purdue takes another lead, going up 14-7 over Michigan State. Bell has five catches for 78 yards with 13:23 left to play in the first half.

4:18 p.m. ET, END Q1 — Game slowing down a bit, with both teams trading punts. Purdue back on offense and will have second-and-11 from the 49-yard line when the second quarter begins.

Game is still tied 7-7.

4:00. p.m. ET — The Spartans answer right back with a quick, six-play drive that goes for 75 yards. On third-and-11, quarterback Payton Thorne finds receiver Tre Mosley for a 26-yard touchdown.

Pressure on the play was applied by Branson Deen, but he couldn't bring down Thorne, which resulted in the score. It's all tied up, 7-7 with 6:23 left to play in the first quarter.

3:53 p.m. ET — Purdue offense getting it done through the air on its first drive. Junior wide receiver Milton Wright came up with a pair of first-down catches, good for 27 yards.

The Boilermakers made their way into the red zone, where fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell miraculously escaped what appeared to be a sure sack. He rifled a six-yards pass into the back of the end zone to junior receiver David Bell for the opening touchdown.

Purdue leads Michigan State 7-0 in the first quarter of play.

3:44 p.m. ET — Purdue defense already seeing a lot of Kenneth Walker III. He's contributed 36 total yards on Michigan State's opening drive. However, the Boilermakers are swarming Walker in the backfield.

Marvin Grant comes from his safety position and delivers a blow that knocks the ball free. Purdue recovered the fumble, and the offense takes over.

3:38 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second half. Michigan State will receive the ball to start the game.

