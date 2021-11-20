LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue, Northwestern Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

CHICAGO — The Purdue Boilermakers are on the road Saturday following a loss against Ohio State last week at Ohio Stadium. The Boilermakers will face off against Northwestern at Wrigley Field for the Wildcats Classic game.

Northwestern is currently 3-7 this season and rides a four-game losing streak. Purdue enters the game at 6-4 on the year and is an 11-point favorite. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and the latest point spread. CLICK HERE

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

Purdue has a chance to finish the last two weeks of the season on a high note starting Saturday. Follow along:

1:30 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Northwestern, with quarterback Andrew Marty back under center, executes a nine-play, 74-yard drive to reach the end zone. Marty fired to tight end Marshall Lang for a four-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats make it a 13-7 game with no time remaining in the first half. They will receive the kickoff to start the third quarter.

1:19 p.m. ET — Purdue cashes in on its first touchdown of the game with a big play through the air. Aidan O'Connell finds Milton Wright for a 53-yard touchdown down the left sideline.

The Boilermakers take a more commanding lead, 13-0, with 1:45 left to play in the half.

1:00 p.m. ET — Purdue up to 183 yards of total offense and three trips to the red zone, but just six points to show for it after another Mitchell Fineran field goal. The Boilermakers are up 6-0 with 6:39 remaining in the half.

This game has been riddled with penalties. The two teams have combined for eight penalties for 89 yards.

12:52 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell pitches the ball to running back King Doerue, who pitches it back to O'Connell for a pass attempt. The flea flicker went for a big gain inside the 10-yard line, but was called back for a holding penalty.

Boilermakers face 1st-and-20.

12:47 p.m. ET — Northwestern has made a quarterback change here in the second quarter. Sophomore Ryan Hilinksi replaces senior Andrew Marty. However, Hilinksi's first drive under center results in a three-and-out.

12:41 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell was looking to find David Bell in the left corner of the end zone, and it originally appeared he was able to pull down the pass. However, the ball was dropped at the last moment, and the Boilermakers could not score a touchdown.

The team settled for a 32-yard field goal by Mitchell Fineran. Purdue leads 3-0 with 13:34 left in the second quarter.

12:35 p.m. ET, END Q1 — Purdue and Northwestern are scoreless after one quarter. When the second quarter begins, the Boilermakers will have 3rd-and-1 from the Wildcats' 17-yard line.

12:34 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell completes a long pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. He picks up 42 yards, but tight end Garrett Miller is penalized for a late hit on a Northwestern defender.

Purdue gets backed up to the 26-yard line and will look to get its first score of the game.

12:26 p.m. ET — The Purdue defense forces a field goal attempt by Northwestern. Charlie Kuhbander's kick was blocked by the Boilermakers, keeping the game without a score with 2:29 left in the first quarter.

Purdue will take over from the 20-yard line.

12:14. p.m. ET — On third down, Northwestern hands the ball off to running back Evan Hull, but he gets blown up in the backfield by George Karlaftis. Wildcats to punt.

12:06 p.m. ET — Purdue's opening drive stalls at the 20-yard line. Mitchell Fineran came onto the field to attempt a 37-yard attempt, but his kick is wide to the left and no good. Northwestern will take over on offense for its first drive of the game.

12:00 p.m. ET — Northwestern won the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half. Purdue will start the game with the football.

