LOOK: Purdue Reveals All-Black Uniform, Script Helmet for Oregon Game

Purdue is breaking out an all-black uniform and a script helmet for Friday night's game against Oregon.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Will Heldt (15) reacts after a defensive stop
Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Will Heldt (15) reacts after a defensive stop / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
After teasing an alternate uniform earlier in the season, Purdue is giving fans a glimpse of what it will wear for Friday night's game against No. 2 Oregon.

On Tuesday, Purdue football's social media team dropped a video of the alternate uniform it will wear at Ross-Ade Stadium when the Ducks come to town. The Boilermakers will sport an all-black look, complete with a "Script Purdue" logo on the helmet.

Below is the video that the social media team shared on Tuesday:

Those are pretty sleek.

Purdue is off to a rough start, opening the year with a 1-5 record. Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers nearly pulled off a monster upset on the road last week, falling 50-49 to Illinois in overtime.

Can Purdue use some of that momentum to shock the world on Friday? Kickoff between the Boilers and Ducks is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.

