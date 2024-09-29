LOOK: Purdue Shows Incredible Gesture to Nebraska Play-by-Play Man Greg Sharpe
Some things are bigger than football — a lot bigger. On Saturday afternoon inside Ross-Ade Stadium, the Purdue athletic department and student section showed incredible compassion for Nebraska football play-by-play announcer Greg Sharpe.
In April, Sharpe revealed that he was battling cancer. As he undergoes treatment, the voice on the Huskers Radio Network would potentially miss calling baseball and football games.
This weekend, Purdue presented Sharpe with a special "Hammer Down Cancer" ball cap, along with a heartfelt note.
Additionally, a sign that read, "Hammer Down Cancer, Sharpe Strong" was posted in front of the Ross-Ade Brigade — which is the Purdue student section.
Traditionally, Purdue dedicates select athletic events as the "Hammer Down Cancer Game." These events are most common during football, men's basketball and women's basketball games. Purdue's athletic teams typically sport special uniforms for these special games, as well.
While both teams needed a win on Saturday, it was an incredibly kind and thoughtful gesture from Purdue to show Sharpe support. These are the reasons why we love sports.
Nebraska defeated Purdue 28-10 to improve to 4-1 on the season. The Boilermakers fell to 1-3 on the year.
