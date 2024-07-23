Lucas Oil Stadium to Host Big Ten Football Championship Game Through 2028
INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Championship Game will stay in Indianapolis for at least a few more years. Conference commissioner Tony Petitti revealed that Lucas Oil Stadium will host the annual title game through the 2028 season.
"The city and community have really embraced the event," Petitti said at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday. "It's impactful. You can really feel it when you're there."
Lucas Oil Stadium has been the host venue of the Big Ten Championship Game since its inception in 2011. Indianapolis has also been site of Big Ten Media Days since 2021.
With the announcement on Tuesday, Lucas Oil Stadium will be the host venue of the Big Ten Championship Game for 18 consecutive seasons.
The first Big Ten Championship Game featured Wisconsin and Michigan State at the conclusion of the 2011 regular season. The Badgers defeated the Spartans 42-39.
Ohio State has won more Big Ten championships than any other team since 2011, winning five conference championship games (2014, 2017-20). Michigan has won three consecutive titles (2021-23). Wisconsin (2011-12) and Michigan State (2013, 2015) have each won two and Penn State won one (2016).
This year's Big Ten Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. The teams that finish first and second in the conference standings at the end of the season will play for a conference title.
Related stories on Big Ten football
BIG TEN FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLLS: Ohio State and Oregon are projected to finish in the top two spots in the Big Ten in 2024. Will there be any challengers to the Buckeyes and Ducks this year? CLICK HERE
COMPLETE 2024 BIG TEN SCHEDULE: A complete list of every Big Ten football game during the 2024 season, including dates, kickoff times, television information and more. CLICK HERE