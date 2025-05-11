Marcus Mbow Signs Rookie Contract With New York Giants
Former Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow is officially a member of the New York Giants. On Friday, the former Boilermaker was one of three players in the organization to sign his NFL rookie contract.
New York selected Mbow in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 154th overall pick. He was the only player from Purdue taken.
Per GiantsWire.com, Mbow's rookie contract is a four-year deal worth $4.39 million, including a signing bonus worth $417,000. The other two to sign contracts with the Giants were former Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone and former Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black.
Mbow was an anchor at Purdue throughout his career, making 32 starts along the offensive line during his time in West Lafayette. After starting in all 12 games up front for the Boilermakers in 2024, he accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl and participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.
In three seasons at Purdue, Mbow earned two All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades three times (2022-24). He was selected as a Freshman All-American by College Football News following the 2022 campaign.
Related stories on Purdue football
FORMER SEC TE COMMITS TO PURDUE: Former Auburn tight end Rico Walker became the latest addition to Purdue's transfer portal haul, committing to the program over the weekend. CLICK HERE
BOILERS ADD DL VIA TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue's transfer portal haul continued on Thursday, as the Boilermakers landed Elijah St. John, a defensive lineman from Long Island University. CLICK HERE
MCLAURIN COMMITS TO PURDUE: Former Houston and West Virginia defensive back Hershey McLaurin is the latest to commit to Purdue from the NCAA transfer portal this spring. CLICK HERE