Tanner Morgan Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Ahead of Game Against Purdue

Purdue football jumps into the thick of its Big Ten schedule on Saturday with a road matchup against No. 21 Minnesota. Ahead of the game, quarterback Tanner Morgan was named Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week alongside Michigan running back Blake Corum.

The sixth-year senior quarterback for the Golden Gophers completed 23 of his 26 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns, leading the team to a dominant 34-7 victory against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.

Read More: Minnesota Enters Top 25 Ahead of Game Against Purdue

"Well, I think he does a great job in their system," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said Monday ahead of the matchup with Minnesota. "He's very smart, and he can throw an accurate football. He knows how to run their offense which is big and physical in the running game."

So far this season, Morgan is 61-of-79 through the air for 886 passing yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception. Minnesota has averaged 543 yards of total offense this season — which ranks second in the Big Ten — en route to an undefeated 4-0 start.

The Golden Gophers boast the top rushing offense in the conference, and Morgan has been largely effective at throwing over the top of loaded boxes. The offensive balance that Minnesota presents will be the toughest challenge Purdue's defense has faced so far in the 2022 season.

"I think the key when you play that is you got to figure out a way to make him uncomfortable," Brohm said. "You have to figure out a way to create pressure. You got to figure out a way to put them in more passing situations than they would like because if you don't, they're in control of the game. They have been very, very effective in doing that."