NFL Draft Tracker: Tracking League Players on Day 3

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Through two days of the 2021 NFL Draft, 20 players have been selected to play at the professional ranks. With four rounds remaining on Saturday, there's still an abundance of talent across the league.

Here's the latest:

Top Big Ten prospects available

Player Position School Shakur Brown Cornerback Michigan State Jamar Johnson Safety Indiana Shaun Wade Cornerback Ohio State Daviyo Nixon Defensive Tackle Iowa Rachad Wildgoose Cornerback Wisconsin Tommy Togiai Defensive Tackle Ohio State Justin Hilliard Linebacker Ohio State Shaka Toney Defensive End Penn State Cameron McGrone Linebacker Michigan Ihmir Smith-Marsette Wide Receiver Iowa Chris Evans Running Back Michigan

Big Ten Players selected on Day 3

Player Position Pick Derrick Barnes, Purdue Linebacker Detroit Lions — Round 4, Pick 113

Big Ten Players selected on Day 2

Player Position Pick Rondale Moore, Purdue Wide Receiver Arizona Cardinals — Round 2, Pick 49 Pat Freiermuth, Penn State Tight End Pittsburgh Steelers — Round 2, Pick 55 Pete Werner, Ohio State Linebacker New Orleans Saints — Round 2, Pick 60 Josh Myers, Ohio State Center Green Bay Packers — Round 2, Pick 62 Jalen Mayfield, Michigan Offensive Tackle Atlanta Falcons — Round 3, Pick 68 Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota Cornerback Washington Football Team — Round 3, Pick 74 Chauncey Golston, Iowa Defensive End Dallas Cowboys — Round 3, Pick 84 Wyatt Davis, Ohio State Guard Minnesota Vikings — Round 3, Pick 86 Kendrick Green, Illinois Guard Pittsburgh Steelers — Round 3, Pick 87 Trey Sermon, Ohio State Running Back San Francisco 49ers — Round 3, Pick 88 Nico Collins, Michigan Wide Receiver Houston Texans — Round 3, Pick 89 Ambry Thomas, Michigan Cornerback San Francisco 49ers — Round 3, Pick 102 Baron Browning, Ohio State Linebacker Denver Broncos — Round 3, Pick 105

Big Ten players selected on Day 1

Player Position Pick Justin Fields, Ohio State Quarterback Chicago Bears — Round 1, Pick 11 Micah Parsons, Penn State Linebacker Dallas Cowboys — Round 1, Pick 12 Rashawn Slater, Northwestern Offensive Tackle Los Angeles Chargers — Round 1, Pick 13 Kwity Paye, Michigan Defensive End Indianapolis Colts — Round 1, Pick 21 Greg Newsome II, Northwestern Cornerback Cleveland Browns — Round 1, Pick 26 Rashod Bateman, Minnesota Wide Receiver Baltimore Ravens — Round 1, Pick 27 Jayson Oweh, Penn State Defensive End Baltimore Ravens — Round 1, Pick 31

2021 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 29

Thursday, April 29 Start time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC

NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app

NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app Radio: ESPN radio

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 30

Friday, April 30 Start time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC

NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app

NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app Radio: ESPN radio

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, May 1

Saturday, May 1 Start time: Noon ET

Noon ET Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC

NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app

NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app Radio: ESPN radio

This story will be updated.

