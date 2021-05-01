Purdue University home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

NFL Draft Tracker: Tracking League Players on Day 3

With four rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft remaining, there are still numerous players waiting and hoping to hear their names called. After three rounds, 20 Big Ten players were selected.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Through two days of the 2021 NFL Draft, 20 players have been selected to play at the professional ranks. With four rounds remaining on Saturday, there's still an abundance of talent across the league. 

Here's the latest: 

Top Big Ten prospects available 

PlayerPositionSchool

Shakur Brown

Cornerback

Michigan State

Jamar Johnson

Safety

Indiana

Shaun Wade 

Cornerback

Ohio State

Daviyo Nixon

Defensive Tackle

Iowa

Rachad Wildgoose

Cornerback

Wisconsin

Tommy Togiai

Defensive Tackle

Ohio State

Justin Hilliard 

Linebacker

Ohio State

Shaka Toney

Defensive End

Penn State

Cameron McGrone

Linebacker

Michigan

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Wide Receiver

Iowa

Chris Evans

Running Back

Michigan

Big Ten Players selected on Day 3

PlayerPositionPick

Derrick Barnes, Purdue

Linebacker

Detroit Lions — Round 4, Pick 113

Big Ten Players selected on Day 2

PlayerPosition&nbsp;Pick

Rondale Moore, Purdue

Wide Receiver

Arizona Cardinals — Round 2, Pick 49

Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Tight End

Pittsburgh Steelers — Round 2, Pick 55

Pete Werner, Ohio State

Linebacker

New Orleans Saints — Round 2, Pick 60

Josh Myers, Ohio State

Center

Green Bay Packers — Round 2, Pick 62

Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Offensive Tackle

Atlanta Falcons — Round 3, Pick 68

Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota

Cornerback

Washington Football Team — Round 3, Pick 74

Chauncey Golston, Iowa

Defensive End 

Dallas Cowboys — Round 3, Pick 84

Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Guard

Minnesota Vikings — Round 3, Pick 86

Kendrick Green, Illinois 

Guard

Pittsburgh Steelers — Round 3, Pick 87

Trey Sermon, Ohio State

Running Back

San Francisco 49ers — Round 3, Pick 88

Nico Collins, Michigan

Wide Receiver

Houston Texans — Round 3, Pick 89

Ambry Thomas, Michigan

Cornerback

San Francisco 49ers — Round 3, Pick 102

Baron Browning, Ohio State

Linebacker

Denver Broncos — Round 3, Pick 105

Big Ten players selected on Day 1

PlayerPositionPick

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Quarterback

Chicago Bears — Round 1, Pick 11

Micah Parsons, Penn State

Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys — Round 1, Pick 12

Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Offensive Tackle

Los Angeles Chargers — Round 1, Pick 13

Kwity Paye, Michigan

Defensive End

Indianapolis Colts — Round 1, Pick 21

Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Cornerback

Cleveland Browns — Round 1, Pick 26

Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Wide Receiver

Baltimore Ravens — Round 1, Pick 27

Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Defensive End

Baltimore Ravens — Round 1, Pick 31

2021 NFL Draft Schedule

Day 1: Round 1

  • When: Thursday, April 29
  • Start time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
  • Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
  • Radio: ESPN radio

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

  • When: Friday, April 30
  • Start time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
  • Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
  • Radio: ESPN radio

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

  • When: Saturday, May 1
  • Start time: Noon ET
  • Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
  • Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
  • Radio: ESPN radio

This story will be updated.

Related Stories

  • DAY 2 DRAFT TRACKER: Seven Big Ten athletes were taken in the first round of the NFL Draft with many left on the board. More will hear their names called in the second and third rounds Friday night. CLICK HERE
  • ROUND 1 DRAFT TRACKER: The Big Ten Conference is full of talent heading to the NFL this season, headlined by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!

DerrickBarnesDetroitLions
Football

Detriot Lions Select Derrick Barnes in the Fourth Round of the NFL Draft

NFLDraftDay3
Football

NFL Draft Tracker: Tracking League Players on Day 3

RondaleMooreCardinalsDraft
Football

Arizona Cardinals Select Rondale Moore in Second Round of NFL Draft

Jason Mayfield NFL Draft
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players on Day 2

RondaleMooreDraftDay2
Football

Purdue WR Rondale Moore Still Available Entering Day 2 of the NFL Draft

PurdueBaseballvsIllinois4
Baseball

Purdue Baseball travels to Ohio State this Weekend

BradenSmithPurdue
Recruiting

Westfield Guard Braden Smith Commits to Purdue

JustinFields
Football

Big Ten Draft Tracker: The Latest on League Players in Thursday's NFL Draft

MarkEmmert
Other Sports

Report: NCAA Extends Contract for President Mark Emmert Through 2025