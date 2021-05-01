NFL Draft Tracker: Tracking League Players on Day 3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Through two days of the 2021 NFL Draft, 20 players have been selected to play at the professional ranks. With four rounds remaining on Saturday, there's still an abundance of talent across the league.
Here's the latest:
Top Big Ten prospects available
|Player
|Position
|School
Shakur Brown
Cornerback
Michigan State
Jamar Johnson
Safety
Indiana
Shaun Wade
Cornerback
Ohio State
Daviyo Nixon
Defensive Tackle
Iowa
Rachad Wildgoose
Cornerback
Wisconsin
Tommy Togiai
Defensive Tackle
Ohio State
Justin Hilliard
Linebacker
Ohio State
Shaka Toney
Defensive End
Penn State
Cameron McGrone
Linebacker
Michigan
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Wide Receiver
Iowa
Chris Evans
Running Back
Michigan
Big Ten Players selected on Day 3
|Player
|Position
|Pick
Derrick Barnes, Purdue
Linebacker
Detroit Lions — Round 4, Pick 113
Big Ten Players selected on Day 2
|Player
|Position
|Pick
Rondale Moore, Purdue
Wide Receiver
Arizona Cardinals — Round 2, Pick 49
Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
Tight End
Pittsburgh Steelers — Round 2, Pick 55
Pete Werner, Ohio State
Linebacker
New Orleans Saints — Round 2, Pick 60
Josh Myers, Ohio State
Center
Green Bay Packers — Round 2, Pick 62
Jalen Mayfield, Michigan
Offensive Tackle
Atlanta Falcons — Round 3, Pick 68
Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota
Cornerback
Washington Football Team — Round 3, Pick 74
Chauncey Golston, Iowa
Defensive End
Dallas Cowboys — Round 3, Pick 84
Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
Guard
Minnesota Vikings — Round 3, Pick 86
Kendrick Green, Illinois
Guard
Pittsburgh Steelers — Round 3, Pick 87
Trey Sermon, Ohio State
Running Back
San Francisco 49ers — Round 3, Pick 88
Nico Collins, Michigan
Wide Receiver
Houston Texans — Round 3, Pick 89
Ambry Thomas, Michigan
Cornerback
San Francisco 49ers — Round 3, Pick 102
Baron Browning, Ohio State
Linebacker
Denver Broncos — Round 3, Pick 105
Big Ten players selected on Day 1
|Player
|Position
|Pick
Justin Fields, Ohio State
Quarterback
Chicago Bears — Round 1, Pick 11
Micah Parsons, Penn State
Linebacker
Dallas Cowboys — Round 1, Pick 12
Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
Offensive Tackle
Los Angeles Chargers — Round 1, Pick 13
Kwity Paye, Michigan
Defensive End
Indianapolis Colts — Round 1, Pick 21
Greg Newsome II, Northwestern
Cornerback
Cleveland Browns — Round 1, Pick 26
Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
Wide Receiver
Baltimore Ravens — Round 1, Pick 27
Jayson Oweh, Penn State
Defensive End
Baltimore Ravens — Round 1, Pick 31
2021 NFL Draft Schedule
Day 1: Round 1
- When: Thursday, April 29
- Start time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
- Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
- Radio: ESPN radio
Day 2: Rounds 2-3
- When: Friday, April 30
- Start time: 7 p.m. ET
- Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
- Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
- Radio: ESPN radio
Day 3: Rounds 4-7
- When: Saturday, May 1
- Start time: Noon ET
- Channels: NFL Network, NFL Deportes ESPN, ABC
- Live stream: NFL.com, NFL mobile app, ESPN.com, ESPN app
- Radio: ESPN radio
This story will be updated.
