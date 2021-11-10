No. 19 Purdue Football Looks to Take Down No. 4 Ohio State, Earn Third Top-Five Win of Season

Purdue football defeated Michigan State at home thanks to a career day from fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell and the defense's ability to prevent Kenneth Walker III from taking over the game. Up next, the team faces Ohio State and its group of talented wide receivers on the road.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After Purdue football's 40-29 win over then-No. 3 Michigan State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday — the team's second victory over a top-five opponent this season — the Boilermakers surged into the College Football Playoff poll, coming in at No. 19.

Coach Jeff Brohm and his team heads to Columbus, Ohio, this upcoming week to take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. The last time the two programs met, the Boilermakers came away with a dominant 49-20 win at home in 2018.

"We've got a big week ahead of us and a tremendous opponent that has a ton of talent," Brohm said of Ohio State on Monday. "They're well-coached. They play really good football. We're going to have our hands full.

"We've got to get back to work and understand we've got to continue to improve and get better and shore up some things in all three segments and make sure that we can play as error-free as we can this week in order to have a chance to beat Ohio State. But we're looking forward to the challenge. I think our guys will practice hard and we'll go up there and see what we can do."

Here's a look at how the Boilermakers managed to take down their most recent opponent, and what position group for the Buckeyes could cause the team the most problems this week.

Purdue's Offensive MVP Against Michigan State

After a career performance, fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell was named to Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, alongside Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

He completed 40 of his 54 passes for 536 yards and three touchdowns. It was a career-high for O'Connell and the third-most passing yards in a single game by a Boilermaker quarterback.

He tied his career high with the trio of touchdowns and didn't throw an interception in the game.

Grading the Defense, How it Handled Kenneth Walker III

For its ability to prevent Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker III from taking over the game for the Spartans, I'm giving the Boilermakers' defense an A.

Walker scored just one touchdown despite rushing for 146 yards on 23 carries.

Purdue's defense may have allowed Walker to have five rushes of 10 or more yards, but it also stopped him for zero yards or less on five plays as well.

Ohio State Receivers are a Force to be Reckoned With

"This will be our biggest test for sure," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of the team's secondary matching up against Ohio State's receiver corps.

The Buckeyes have two pass-catchers that are worthy of first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba put together a dominant performance against Nebraska last week, hauling in 15 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown.

AIDAN O'CONNELL NAMED BIG TEN CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Purdue fifth-year senior quarterback completed 40 of his 54 passes for 536 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-29 victory over Michigan State on Saturday. He earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors with Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson. CLICK HERE

Purdue fifth-year senior quarterback completed 40 of his 54 passes for 536 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-29 victory over Michigan State on Saturday. He earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors with Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson. JEFF BROHM PREVIEWS GAME AGAINST OHIO STATE : Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming road matchup against Ohio State. Here's everything he had to say, including video. CLICK HERE

: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's upcoming road matchup against Ohio State. Here's everything he had to say, including video. PURDUE, MICHIGAN STATE GAME STORY: Fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for three touchdowns and a career-high 536 yards to push Purdue past No. 3 Michigan State in a 40-29 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for three touchdowns and a career-high 536 yards to push Purdue past No. 3 Michigan State in a 40-29 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium. PURDUE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: Purdue's 2021 college football schedule includes nine Big Ten games and three nonconference matchups. The team entered conference play after starting the season 2-1. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!