Ohio State Opens as Massive Favorite vs. Purdue
Ohio State has opened as a huge favorite over Purdue for Saturday's matchup in Columbus. Per FanDuel, the Buckeyes are a 38.5-point favorite over the Boilermakers.
Ohio State posted a huge 20-13 road win over Penn State on Saturday, improving to 7-1 on the season. The lone loss for the Buckeyes came to Oregon on the road, a 32-31 decision.
Purdue, on the other hand, has lost seven straight games since opening the year with a win over Indiana State. The Boilermakers lost 26-20 to Northwestern in overtime, falling to 1-7 on the year.
Saturday's game between Ohio State and Purdue is scheduled for noon ET and the game will air on FOX.
The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 41-15-2 and have won each of the last two meetings. Last year, Ohio State and Purdue met in West Lafayette, with Ryan Day's squad posting a 41-7 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium. The last time the two teams played in Columbus was in 2021, a 59-31 win for Ohio State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related Big Ten football stories
BIG TEN 2024 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: A complete list of every Big Ten football game during the 2024 season, including dates, kickoff times, television information and more. CLICK HERE
NEGATIVITY NOT SHAKING PURDUE: Despite the negativity on social media, Purdue coach Ryan Walters says it hasn't shaken the locker room and that the Boilermakers remain locked in on the season. CLICK HERE