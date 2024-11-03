Boilermakers Country

Ohio State Opens as Massive Favorite vs. Purdue

Ohio State has opened as a 38.5-point favorite for Saturday's game against Purdue. The Buckeyes are coming off a huge road win over Penn State.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau reacts following a sack on Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau reacts following a sack on Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Ohio State has opened as a huge favorite over Purdue for Saturday's matchup in Columbus. Per FanDuel, the Buckeyes are a 38.5-point favorite over the Boilermakers.

Ohio State posted a huge 20-13 road win over Penn State on Saturday, improving to 7-1 on the season. The lone loss for the Buckeyes came to Oregon on the road, a 32-31 decision.

Purdue, on the other hand, has lost seven straight games since opening the year with a win over Indiana State. The Boilermakers lost 26-20 to Northwestern in overtime, falling to 1-7 on the year.

Saturday's game between Ohio State and Purdue is scheduled for noon ET and the game will air on FOX.

The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 41-15-2 and have won each of the last two meetings. Last year, Ohio State and Purdue met in West Lafayette, with Ryan Day's squad posting a 41-7 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium. The last time the two teams played in Columbus was in 2021, a 59-31 win for Ohio State.

