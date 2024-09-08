Opening Spread Released for Notre Dame-Purdue Game
Purdue (1-0) will play the role of underdog heading into Saturday's game against Notre Dame (1-1). The Fighting Irish are a 10.5-point favorite over the Boilermakers, according to FanDuel.com.
Notre Dame is coming off a devastating home loss to Northern Illinois, falling 16-14 in front of a home crowd in South Bend. The Huskies converted on a 35-yard field goal attempt by Kanon Woodill to pull off the upset.
It was a huge blow to the College Football Playoff hopes of the Fighting Irish.
The Boilermakers enjoyed an off week after defeating Indiana State 49-0 in the season opener on Aug. 31. Quarterback Hudson Card tied an FBS record, completing 24-of-25 passes (96%) for 273 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout victory.
Purdue hasn't had much luck against the Irish recently. The Boilermakers have lost six straight games to the in-state rival, with the last victory coming in 2007 — a 33-19 win in Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Boilers and Irish last played in 2021, with the Irish posting a 27-13 victory in South Bend. Notre Dame also won the last meeting at Ross-Ade Stadium 31-24 in 2013.
Kickoff between Purdue and Notre Dame is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game will air on CBS.
