Opening Spread Released for Purdue-Indiana Old Oaken Bucket Game
When Purdue takes the field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday, it will be a heavy underdog, once again. Indiana has opened as a 25.5-point favorite ahead of the Old Oaken Bucket game next weekend, per FanDuel.
Purdue enters Saturday's game with a 1-10 record, having lost 10 straight games after a season-opening win over Indiana State. Indiana, on the other hand, opened the year with 10 consecutive victories before suffering a loss to Ohio State last weekend. The Hooisers are 10-1.
Purdue has dominated the all-time series against Indiana, leading 77-42-6. The Boilers have also won each of the last three meetings in the rivalry series and four of the last five.
Indiana's last win against Purdue came during the 2019 season in West Lafayette. The Hoosiers last defeated the Boilermakers in Bloomington in 2016.
Kickoff between the Boilermakers and Hoosiers is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox Sports 1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related stories on Purdue football
KICKOFF TIME, TV INFO FOR OLD OAKEN BUCKET GAME: Purdue and Indiana will close out the 2024 regular season on Saturday under the lights at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. CLICK HERE
WALTERS EMOTIONAL IN POSTGAME: Purdue coach Ryan Walters had a difficult time keeping his emotions in check following Friday night's 24-17 loss to Michigan State in East Lansing. CLICK HERE
PURDUE ATTENDANCE AT 20-YEAR HIGH: Despite Purdue's struggles on the field this season, fans still flocked to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturdays to watch Boilermaker football, having the program's best average attendance in almost 20 years. CLICK HERE