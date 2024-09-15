Opening Spread Released for Purdue vs. Oregon State
The opening spread has been released for Purdue's West Coast trip to Corvallis next weekend. Once again, the Boilermakers will be an underdog.
Oregon State opens as a 4.5-point favorite over Purdue for next week's game, per FanDuel.com. The game will be played at Reser Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CW Network.
Both Purdue and Oregon State are coming off blowout losses in Week 3.
The Boilermakers were bludgeoned by Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, falling 66-7. It was one of the worst losses in program history. Purdue fell to 1-1 on the year.
Oregon State was thumped by Oregon 49-14 in front of a home crowd. That was also the first loss of the year for the Beavers, falling to 2-1 on the season.
The matchup between Purdue and Oregon State will be the third meeting between the two schools. Oregon State defeated Purdue 22-14 in 1967, the first-ever matchup between the teams.
In 2021, the Boilers evened the all-time series at 1-1 with a 30-21 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium.
