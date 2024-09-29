Opening Spread Released for Purdue vs. Wisconsin
The opening spread has been released for Saturday's Big Ten clash between Purdue and Wisconsin. Once again, Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers are a significant underdog.
Per FanDuel.com, Wisconsin has opened as a 10.5-point favorite against Purdue. The Boilermakers are 1-3 on the season and the Badgers enter the contest with a 2-2 record.
Both Purdue and Wisconsin suffered disappointing losses in Week 5. Purdue dropped a 28-10 contest to Nebraska at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. With the loss, the Boilers are 0-1 in Big Ten play and are searching for their first victory against an FBS opponent.
Despite owning a 21-10 lead at halftime, Wisconsin lost 38-21 to USC at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum over the weekend. The Badgers are also 0-1 in the conference and have yet to defeat a Power Four opponent.
Wisconsin has dominated Purdue over the last two decades, carrying a 17-game winning streak over the Boilermakers into Saturday's game at Camp Randall Stadium. Purdue's last win in the series came in 2003.
Kickoff between Purdue and Wisconsin is scheduled for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
