Opening Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 6

Another week of Big Ten football is on the horizon. Here's a look at every spread for Week 6 games in the conference.

There are some big-time matchups scheduled in Week 6 of the Big Ten football season. It's highlighted by a rematch of last year's National Championship Game, with Michigan traveling to Seattle to play Washington.

Other intriguing matchups include Rutgers vs. Nebraska and Iowa vs. Ohio State. Here's a look at every spread in Week 6, per FanDuel.com.

Week 6

Michigan State vs. Oregon

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 4
  • Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
  • TV information: FOX
  • Spread: Oregon minus-25.5

UCLA vs. Penn State

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
  • TV information: FOX
  • Spread: Penn State minus-28.5

Purdue vs. Wisconsin

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: Noon ET
  • Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network
  • Spread: Wisconsin minus-10.5

Indiana vs. Northwestern

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network
  • Spread: Indiana minus-11.5

Iowa vs. Ohio State

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV information: CBS
  • Spread: Ohio State minus-21.5

Rutgers vs. Nebraska

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
  • TV information: Fox Sports 1
  • Spread: Nebraska minus-6.5

Michigan vs. Washington

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
  • TV information: NBC
  • Spread: Michigan minus-1.5

USC vs. Minnesota

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
  • Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
  • TV information: Big Ten Network
  • Spread: USC minus-9.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

