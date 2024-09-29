Opening Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 6
Another week of Big Ten football is on the horizon. Here's a look at every spread for Week 6 games in the conference.
There are some big-time matchups scheduled in Week 6 of the Big Ten football season. It's highlighted by a rematch of last year's National Championship Game, with Michigan traveling to Seattle to play Washington.
Other intriguing matchups include Rutgers vs. Nebraska and Iowa vs. Ohio State. Here's a look at every spread in Week 6, per FanDuel.com.
Week 6
Michigan State vs. Oregon
- Date: Friday, Oct. 4
- Kickoff time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Oregon minus-25.5
UCLA vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Penn State minus-28.5
Purdue vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Wisconsin minus-10.5
Indiana vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Indiana minus-11.5
Iowa vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: Ohio State minus-21.5
Rutgers vs. Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Nebraska minus-6.5
Michigan vs. Washington
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Michigan minus-1.5
USC vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: USC minus-9.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
